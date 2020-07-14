The Master actor John Simm reveals his surprising favourite incarnation in Doctor Who

In a surprise twist characteristic of The Doctor’s shape-shifting nemesis The Master, actor John Simm has revealed an unpredictable choice for his favourite part in Doctor Who: Mr Razor.

John told Doctor Who director Rachel Talalay: “…my favourite bit, believe it or not, was being Mr Razor… I adore these two episodes [World Enough and Time and The Doctor Falls] and remain incredibly proud to have been involved in the demise of not one but two Doctors.”

I checked in with #JohnSimm about the #WorldEnoughAndTime live-tweetathon. The Sound of the Drums x4 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/gkABdoDSog — Rachel Talalay (@rtalalay) July 13, 2020

Mr Razor is a hairy, hunched down-at-heel hospital employee who Bill (Pearl Mackie) meets when she awakens in the 2017 episode World Enough and Time after being shot. Fans knew Simm was returning to Doctor Who in these episodes, but were running out of patience as the episode was nearing its conclusion…

It was one of Doctor Who’s finest surprises when the master of disguise removed his Mr Razor get-up and revealed to the current Master, Missy (Michelle Gomez), his identity as her own earlier self.

Fans were understandably pleased to learn this was his favourite incarnation.

I am *so* glad John Simm returned for the Series 10 finale. He and Michelle Gomez were Masterful together! — Andrew Hsieh #StayHome ???????????????????????????????? (@AndrewOnSeeAIR) July 13, 2020

Simm’s revelation came as Talalay asked him if he was free to join a live tweetathon with Matt Lucas (Nardole) and Pearl Mackie (Bill) about the Doctor Who double-episode World Enough and Time / The Doctor Falls – originally planned for early June.

It seems there’s no stopping the actor who has become a fan favourite in the Doctor Who universe. His comment “and counting…” alludes to his return in an upcoming Big Finish audio production.

Doctor Who will return to BBC One with Revolution of the Daleks in late 2020/early 2021, with the festive special having completing shooting pre-lockdown as part of series 12 filming.

In April, Mandip Gill (who plays companion Yaz) told RadioTimes.com: “It was absolutely pure luck we happened to have filmed it. I guess it’s the way it always films – they filmed the special at the same time as series 12.”

She added: “The conversations [about filming series 13] are probably happening somewhere else, and everyone is affected, so I guess we’re just going to have to wait for guidelines.”

Jodie Whittaker will reprise her role of the Doctor, appearing opposite Gill, Tosin Cole (Ryan) and Bradley Walsh (Graham).

