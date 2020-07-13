Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond and more to present This Morning through summer

ITV has revealed which presenters will be taking over This Morning while Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield go on their summer break.

Starting from today, Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will be fronting the Monday to Thursday editions of the broadcaster’s flagship daytime show, but Fridays will see a rotating line-up of guest hosts.

This Friday, frequent stand-in presenter Rochelle Humes and Strictly champion Ore Oduba will present This Morning, and will team up again the following week.

Humes will be back on Friday 31st July, but joined instead by former X Factor presenter Dermot O’Leary as co-host, for another edition of the programme to see us into the weekend.

The exact line-up for each Friday in August is yet to be confirmed, but we do know that fan-favourite presenter Alison Hammond will also step in as presenter, set to be paired with both Humes and O’Leary over the course of the month.

Eamonn Holmes said: “It’s set to be a very different summer for us all, so we hope that here on This Morning we can continue to provide some sense of normality… and lots of craziness of course! We’ll do our very best to keep you posted and up to date with life during the next seven weeks.”

Ruth Langsford added: “Like many viewers at home, I’ve finally had my hair done (hurrah!) and am ready to face the summer, literally head-on! Come and join us for a cosy cuppa on the This Morning sofa each weekday throughout July and August.”

Holly and Phil are said to be returning to This Morning in September, with the former recently posting a heartfelt thank you to her co-host and the crew on her Instagram page.

This Morning has remained a big part of the nation’s life during the coronavirus pandemic, with no less than 10 million people tuning into the show during the first week of lockdown, the highest ever consolidated figures on record.

This Morning airs weekdays from 10am on ITV.