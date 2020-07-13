Will there be a second season of Michaela Coel’s drama I May Destroy You?

Michaela Coel’s groundbreaking drama about consent and sexual assault was released earlier this year to critical acclaim, alongside predications that it will change the television landscape and how sex is portrayed on-screen in the future.

Coel created, wrote, directed, and starred in I May Destroy You, which was partly inspired by her own real-life experience – she was sexually assaulted while working on the second season of her E4 comedy Chewing Gum. (Follow the link for more on the I May Destroy You true story).

The star previously told RadioTimes.com that I May Destroy You deals with how “trauma changes you, affects you, contorts you, suppresses you, reduces you, makes you explode”.

Season one saw the future still unfixed for novelist Arabella ‘Bella’ (played by Coel). Could the show return for a second season, following both Bella and her friends? Read on for everything you need to know.

Will I May Destroy You return for season two?

The BBC series hasn’t yet been renewed for a second season, and season one also felt like it reached resolution – but there could well be further storylines to explore.

Ahead of season one, Michaela Coel told RadioTimes.com that she wasn’t sure about the future of the show.

Asked about a potential second season, she said, “You know with these things for me, I don’t know in terms of the future of the show, I really don’t know.”

However, that may well change given the plaudits that Coel has since received on both sides of the Atlantic.

What will happen in I May Destroy You season two?

*Warning: contains spoilers for I May Destroy You season one*

Near the end of season one we saw Arabella (Coel) confront both Simon (Aml Ameen) and Terry (Weruche Opia) about the night she was sexually assaulted.

Arabella tackles her trauma head on in an attempt to move on from her assault, and during season one she pushed back her second book deadline in order to prioritise her mental health, while Terry finally has some success in both work (she’s an actress) and in love.

Season two could also see Arabella’s friend Kwame (Paapa Essiedu) continue to develop a more intimate relationship with Tyrone (Gershwyn Eustache Jr).

I May Destroy You season 2 cast

Season two hasn’t yet been confirmed, but we’d probably expect to see the return of the major characters, including Arabella (Michaela Coel), Terry (Weruche Opia), and Kwame (Paapa Essiedu).

I May Destroy You season 2 trailer

There’s no sign of a trailer yet, but we’ll update this page when we know more.

For a rough estimate on when we might expect to see a first-look teaser, the BBC dropped the season one trailer (below) are six weeks before the show launched.

