Sabrina boss reveals season five would have featured Riverdale crossover

Look away now if you’re still not over the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina cancellation: the teenage witch was due a Riverdale crossover story.

At least that’s what we can glean from am intriguing tweet from Riverdale and Sabrina showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

While promising fans the show’s fourth and final season would be “our best yet”, he said a fifth run of the Netflix show would tell the “Witch War” story.

Thank you for all the love, #sabrinanetflix fans. Part Four is our best yet and Part Five, “Witch War,” would’ve been AMAZING. To be continued in the pages of #CAOS comic book… ????????☠️????????????‍???? pic.twitter.com/wNvTfxYNfX — RobertoAguirreSacasa (@WriterRAS) July 10, 2020

A tale currently unravelling in the Sabrina comics, this plot sees the teenage witch (played by Kiernan Shipka on-screen) cross paths with Riverdale residents, including Betty Cooper (Lili Reinhart) and Veronica (Camila Mendes).

Speaking previously about the Sabrina cancellation, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa told TV Line: “The cast, beginning with Kiernan as everyone’s favourite teen witch, has been an absolute joy.

“I am beyond thankful to the crew, writers, editors, assistants, and everyone for pouring so much love into this dark dream of a show.

“I’m also grateful to our partners at Netflix, Warner Bros., Berlanti Television and Archie Comics for letting us tell the story we wanted to tell, the way we wanted to tell it. We can’t wait for everyone to see Part Four.”

The first season of Chilling Adventures of Sabrina – based on the comics of the same name – was released in October 2018. The next two runs arrived in April 2019 and January 2020, respectively.

The fourth and final season of Sabrina is expected to air later this year and will see The Eldritch Terrors descend upon Greendale.

As the Netflix synopsis teases: “The coven must fight each terrifying threat one-by-one (The Weird, The Returned, The Darkness to name a few), all leading up to…The Void, which is the End of All Things.”

Riverdale is also expected to return for a fourth series, however production has been halted to due the coronavirus pandemic.

