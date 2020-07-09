What time is the coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

The BBC has announced a last-minute change to the schedule today (Thursday 9th July) in order to accommodate another coronavirus news special.

Advertisement

Daily briefings, which were a huge feature for the first few months of the coronavirus crisis in the country, have no longer been going ahead – but the government is still holding regular updates from Downing Street when significant new announcements are to be made.

The meetings have included Prime Minister Boris Johnson, other cabinet ministers and experts such as Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty, with questions posed by the public and news outlets.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coronavirus briefing…

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s coronavirus briefing is expected to begin at 4.30pm on BBC One.

On Tuesday 23rd June, the government declared that it was no longer going to be holding daily COVID-19 briefings from Downing Street, but would instead only be addressing the public when there was significant new information to report.

Since then, there have been a handful of briefings – including one last Thursday at which Education secretary Gavin Williamson addressed plans for all schools to reopen in September, with classes kept in separate “bubbles”.

Earlier briefings have raised questions about Dominic Cummings. Johnson’ senior advisor previously gave a statement explaining his decision to travel from London to Country Durham during lockdown with his child and wife, who had COVID-19 symptoms at the time.

The Prime Minister’s chief adviser said he has acted “reasonably” and within the law, adding that he doesn’t regret his actions.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The daily update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

It is not yet clear who will lead this afternoon’s briefing.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It has not been made clear exactly what today’s briefing will cover, but it could be an update on the latest government economic policies, which were announced by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak yesterday.

Sunak revealed a £30 billion package, including plans to protect jobs and help younger workers as well as a new voucher scheme to encourage the public to eat out in restaurants from August in a bid to give the hospitality sector a much needed boost.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his severe case of coronavirus. However he can be replaced by other relevant ministers.

Ministers that have led the briefing in the past include Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.