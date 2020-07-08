Accessibility Links

Sky Q adds ‘Smart new features’ including Disney+ HDR

You can now watch Disney+ with Ultra HD picture quality on Sky Q

Sky Q

Sky has announced Sky Q is rolling out a number of new features in the coming weeks, including new sports centres, voice discovery and Disney+ in High Dynamic Range (HDR).

Following an upcoming update, Sky Q customers will be able to watch Disney+ content in HDR, which displays brighter, higher-quality images on-screen as long as you own an HDR compatible TV.

HDR arrived on Sky Q last month along with three Sky Nature documentaries to provide Ultra HQ picture quality for users which is now available for Disney+ subscribers watching via Sky. The service promises more ultra HD content will be made available over the next few months, including Sky original shows, Sky Cinema movies and HDR live sport in 2021.

New features being introduced also include a redesigned platform with a more accessible interface, show centres for each TV series, allowing viewers to find every available episode in one place on Sky Q, and a smart button, enabling watchers to return to an episode they were half-way through.

Sports centres are also being introduced in the update, allowing sports fan to find all the latest games, news, fixtures and tables relating to a particular game, while Sky Q’s voice search has become more intuitive.

“We’ve redesigned Sky Q to make it even smarter, simpler and better at aggregating all of the TV and app content you love into one place,” said Fraser Stirling, Sky’s Group Chief Product Officer. “A new-look UI, improved voice search and more intuitive navigation make everything easier to find without having to search around, so you can get to the next episode of Succession, a brilliant football podcast, or choose from the most popular British dramas easily.”

This update is the first of many being introduced to Sky Q and Sky Go, with new updates being rolled out “every few months”.

Disney+ arrived on Sky Q in March to the delight of Disney fans everywhere. The app is integrated into Sky Q, allowing users to search for Disney content alongside Sky choices.

The subscription service, owned by The Walt Disney Company, features a host of classic and newer TV series and films from Disney and its subsidiaries, including the Toy Story franchise, Frozen, Marvel movies and the X-Men films.

Recent popular additions to the platform include Frozen 2 and a filmed version of Broadway musical Hamilton.

Not got Sky? Sign up for Disney + now for £59.99 a year or £5.99 a month or sign up for the latest Sky Q deals. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

