Are the Married at First Sight couples still together? All the pairs now as E4 airs season 4

Married at First Sight Australia is airing on E4 bringing with it bigger and better drama than we often see in the UK.

UK viewers are getting to see a reformatted season 4 – though the series has aired in Oz since 2015.

The reality TV series sees couple matched up by experts then marrying literally as they first see each other when one walks down the aisle.

If you’ve just tuned in you may be wondering who made it, who split up and what on earth is going on, RadioTimes.com takes a look at what happened to all the couples and where they are now.

Warning: Spoilers for season 4

Where are the Married at First Sight couples now?

The series first aired in 2017 but is currently on E4 for the next five weeks. The social experiment sees 11 couples matched up over a range of ages. The couples meet on their wedding day, get married, and then move in together to see if they can find love.

The experts include relationship psychologist John Aiken, neuropsychotherapist Trisha Stratford, and dating expert Mel Schilling. The trio matches up the hopefuls and then add commentary as we watch how they get on from the wedding day to honeymoon to long after.

The couples do not take part in a legally binding marriage, instead they meet at an altar for a commitment ceremony. They then decide by then end of the series to get married or not.

Sean Holland and Susan Rowlings

Channel 4

Sean, 35, a farmer, was paired with Susan Rowlings, 37, a mining truck driver.

While Susan’s reaction was positive when Sean rode in on a horse with his cowboy style hat, after spending time together they decided not to get married officially and they have separated.

They remained friends and both have partners now. Susan gave birth to her son in 2018 and Sean has proposed to his girlfriend.

Jonathan Troughton and Cheryl Maitland

Channel 4

Entrepreneur Jonathan, 30, married Cheryl, 25, a hair salon assistant. The couple decided to break up before the final decision had to be made – and they haven’t reconciled.

Cheryl then found love with plumber Dean Gibbs, who saw her on the show.

Michael Tomic and Scarlett Cooper

Channel 4

Stripper Michael married aspiring author Scarlett – both 30. Things didn’t start well with Michael keeping his second job from Scarlett who told him she loved honesty.

The couple decided to break up before making a final decision – they are still separated.

There was a bit of drama afterwards when Scarlett said she had received texts from Jonathan Troughton another contestant.

Nadia Stamp and Anthony Manton

Channel 4

Flight attendant Nadia, 36, married racing broadcaster Anthony, 33. They found love! Well, someone had to right?

They decided to get properly married at the end of the show – but sad news, they then broke up.

It was all a bit awkward, Nadia revealed that Anthony dumped her. Speaking to hit.com.au she said: “He dropped me like a hotcake.”

Simon McQuillan and Alene Khatcherian

Channel 4

Business owner Simon was paired with registered nurse Alene. The couple decided to marry on to realise after the experience that it wasn’t for them – they separated.

Andrew Hills and Vanessa Belvedere

Andy, 30, was paired up with student Vanessa, 31. The couple decided to get married, but they changed their minds and ended up separating.

Vanessa decided to dump Andy. She has now moved on, posting pictures of her new love online.

Lauren Bran and Andrew Jones

Channel 4

Lauren, 33, was coupled with firefighter Andrew, 38. The pair decided to break up before the final decision. They are still separated.

Lauren was famously the “runaway bride”. She ditched Andrew in a dramatic TV moment. Don’t worry he got a take 2 though.

Cheryl Maitland and Andrew Jones

Hair salon assistant Cheryl, 25, was then paired with firefighter Andrew, 38. They also broke up before the final decision – they remain separated.

Sadly, Andrew has said he suffers from PTSD following the experience. He said there were trust issues and he would never appear on a show like this again.

“There’s still a bit of bitterness and PTSD almost – like you see the ad and you hear the voiceovers and you still get that rush of a feeling, like you know what’s going on,” he told the Mail Online.

Fans criticised Andrew for the comments he made on Cheryl Maitland’s intelligence and physical appearance.

He also pretended to grope her breasts during a night in with his fellow male contestants and when asked a week later if he’d done anything wrong he denied it. “I don’t know what to say to you, it was just a light-hearted boys night,” he said.

Cheryl, of course, was also paired up with another contestant Jonathan before she was paired up with Andrew – both didn’t work out.

She’s now with Dean Gibbs.

John Robertson and Deborah Brosnan

Channel 4

Business owner John, 53, was paired with ex-model Deborah, 53. The oldest couple in the experiment they soon found themselves under the spotlight.

They also broke up before a final decision was made – they are still separated. Deborah rejected John.

Michelle Marsh and Jesse Konstantinoff

Channel 4

Commercial cleaner Michelle was paired with retailer Jesse, both 31. They decided not to get married.

They remain separated, but they have remained friends, and have posted selfies on Instagram.

If you’re wondering why there are two Marshs in the list… this series had twins take part.

Sharon Marsh and Nick Furphy

Channel 4

Business owner Sharon was paired with carpenter Nick.

They went ahead with the marriage at the end of the experiment, but then decided to separate afterwards.

Sharon has moved on and met another man, Julian.

