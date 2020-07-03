What time is the coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Following a last-minute TV shake-up on Thursday (2nd July), BBC One has changed its Friday schedule to accommodate another coronavirus news special.

The upcoming Downing Street briefing comes a day before pubs and over venues open in England (4th July).

The updates, which became part-and-parcel of lockdown life over the past few months, are often led by a senior cabinet minister – sometimes the Prime Minister – and are designed to update the public and press on efforts to battle COVID-19.

The meetings also tend to include experts such as Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Witty, while politicians and scientists take questions from the public and news services.

The daily briefings no longer take place but the government will schedule updates as they see fit, with the BBC slotting them into the schedule accordingly.

Here’s everything you need to know about the coronavirus briefing…

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

Today’s coronavirus briefing is expected to begin at 4.30pm on BBC One.

It follows Thursday’s news special in which Education secretary Gavin Williamson addressed plans for all schools to reopen in September, with classes kept in separate “bubbles”.

Last week’s briefing (Tuesday 23rd June), which was declared to be the final COVID-19 daily briefing by the government.

In the briefing, which was hosted by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he announced that from Saturday 4th July, people will be able to stay one metre apart from one another where two metres is not possible.

He also announced that pubs, hotels, cinemas and other businesses will be able to open that same day.

Earlier briefings have raised questions about Dominic Cummings. Johnson’ senior advisor previously gave a statement explaining his decision to travel from London to Country Durham during lockdown with his child and wife, who had COVID-19 symptoms at the time.

The Prime Minister’s chief adviser said he has acted “reasonably” and within the law, adding that he doesn’t regret his actions.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

The daily update is broadcast live from Downing Street on BBC One.

The daily briefings have been broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel in the past, while the BBC also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that featured the daily briefing.

Who is leading today’s coronavirus briefing?

It is not yet clear who will lead this afternoon’s briefing.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

The briefing is expected to address the government’s Enjoy Summer Safely campaign ahead of pubs and other venues opening in England this weekend.

Although many businesses are opening for the first time in over three months, officials are asking customers to keep at least one metre apart, with only limited numbers of people permitted at one time.

Temporary records of customers will also be obtained and kept for 21 days in order to trace the virus if an outbreak occurs. Pub-goers may also expect one-way traffic flows, screens, table service and booking requirements.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson has led several briefings since returning to work after his severe case of coronavirus. However he can be replaced by other relevant ministers.

Ministers that have led the briefing in the past include Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Johnson was discharged on Sunday 12th April and returned to work on the week commencing 27th April.

