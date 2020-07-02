When is Star Trek: Lower Decks on TV? Everything you need to know about the animated comedy

The Star Trek franchise has really lived long and prospered, from the original films starring William Shatner and Patrick Stewart series to more serious dramas like Star Trek: Discovery and Picard.

However, CBS All Access are now taking the franchise where it’s never been before with Star Trek: Lower Deck – an animated comedy series from Rick and Morty‘s Mike McMahan.

The series, which has been given a release date of August 2020, follows the lower deck crew members of the Cerritos, one of the Starfleet’s least important ships, in the year 2380.

But when will the show be docking onto our screens? What will its plot be? Here’s all you need to know.

When is Star Trek: Lower Decks on TV? Where can I watch it in the UK?

While executive producer Alex Kurtzman previously estimated that Lower Decks wouldn’t be with us until 2021 or 2022, CBS All Access has pleasantly surprised us by announcing a release date for next month.

The animated comedy is set for release on CBS All Access on Thursday 6th August.

While the show is being created for CBS All Access, a service not yet available in the UK, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group will be distributing it worldwide.

It is currently unclear which UK channel ViacomCBS will be giving the show’s rights to but we’ll keep you updated when the news is announced.

Who is in the voice cast?

CBS All Access has announced that the support crew on the U.S.S Cerritos will be voiced by Supersotre’s Tawny Newsome (Ensign Beckett Mariner), The Hunger Games’ Jack Quaid (Ensign Brad Boimler), Master of None’s Noël Wells (Ensign Tendi) and The Good Place’s Eugene Cordero (Ensign Rutherford).

Other characters will be voiced by King of the Hill’s Dawnn Lewis (Captain Carol Freeman), Jerry Maguire’s Jerry O’Connell (Commander Jack Ransom), The Cleveland Show’s Fred Tatasciore (Lieutenant Shaxs) and New Girl’s Gillian Vigman (Doctor T’Ana).

Has there been a Star Trek animated series before?

Affirmative – but it wasn’t an outright comedy. In 1973 fans of the original show were treated to Star Trek: The Animated Series, a sequel to the first live-action Star Trek programme that was cancelled in 1969.

What is the plot of Star Trek: Lower Decks?

Not much is known about the show itself, but Kurtzman has given fans a glimpse at the tone fans can expect.

In a press statement he described McMahan’s initial pitch for the show: “[He] won our hearts with his first sentence: ‘I want to do a show about the people who put the yellow cartridge in the food replicator so a banana can come out the other end.’”

McMahan himself has also said Lower Decks won’t employ a classic Star Trek trope: “I promise not to add an episode at the very end that reveals the whole thing took place in a training program.”

