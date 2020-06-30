Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Jason Manford says he’ll do I’m A Celebrity 2020 if Carole Baskin signs up

Jason Manford says he’ll do I’m A Celebrity 2020 if Carole Baskin signs up

The comedian says he would be tempted to head to the jungle himself if Tiger King star Carole Baskin were involved.

Carole Baskin in Tiger King on Netflix

This year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! may have a new signing on its hands after comedian Jason Manford said that he would consider taking part in the next season if Tiger King’s Carole Baskin was involved.

Advertisement

There are currently rumours that ITV execs are looking to sign Baskin, a breakout star from the Netflix docuseries, for its 20th anniversary series – and with her as a potential co-star and camper, Manford admitted he’d be tempted to sign up, too.

Speaking on Absolute Radio about the rumours, he said, “If Carole Baskin ends up in the jungle, I might sign up!”

However, he added that he would hope to avoid wild animals if he were a camper on the ITV series, referencing a previous nasty incident involving a horse.

“As I mentioned on the show a couple of weeks ago, my son got bitten by a horse, as we wandered past it just because it wandered over so we were like, ‘Aw, let’s stroke these horses’, ” he said. “But even though they’re just sheep and horses they’re still wild animals.”

In light of the current global crisis, it’s not yet certain whether the ITV reality series will go ahead, but the 2020 show was previously scheduled to take place in December, with rumours that former Corrie actress, Beverley Callard, has already signed up to take part.

The previous winner of I’m A Celebrity was former EastEnders star Jacqueline Jossa , who was was crowned Queen of the Jungle last year, beating out campmates including Andy Whyment, Roman Kemp, Kate Garraway, Nadine Coyle and Caitlin Jenner.

Advertisement

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is expected to return in December this year. To see what’s on right now, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

Carole Baskin in Tiger King on Netflix
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

From ITV Studios I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!: SR19 on ITV Pictured: Ant & Dec. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itv.com/presscentre/itvpictures/terms For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

I’m a Celeb fans in uproar after “wording error” sees online votes cancelled

Fleur East, X Factor (Getty)

Who is Fleur East? I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! contestant guide

(YouTube/ITV)

Kiosk Keith’s replacement on I’m A Celebrity has been revealed

I’m A Celebrity 2014 sneak peek: Screaming, swearing and the slammer…