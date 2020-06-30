Accessibility Links

Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Lady Leshurr

She spits fire bars, but can she can master a spit roast?

LADY LESHURR

Lady Leshurr is taking on the Celebrity MasterChef challenge in 2020, along with other famous faces.

The rapper will be showing off her cooking skills in a bid to impress judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace and be crowned the Celebrity MasterChef champ.

But does she have what it takes to become the queen of the kitchen?

Here’s everything you need to know about the rapper and MasterChef contestant.

Who is Lady Leshurr?

celebrity masterchef lady leshurr

What’s Lady Leshurr’s Instagram? @imladyleshurr

What’s Lady Leshurr’s Twitter? @ladyleshurr

Lady Leshurr is the stage name of British rapper and songwriter, Melissa Katrina O’Garro. She is best known for her Queen’s Speech series of freestyles the fourth of which became popular in 2016.  Her subsequent freestyle, Queen’s Speech 5, was called “brilliant” and “2015’s crowning freestyle” by Spin.

In 2016, she won the MOBO Award, celebrating excellence in black music, for Best Female Act and in 2019, she won the award for “Best Rap / Grime Act” at the Birmingham Music Awards.

The same year, Leshurr performed at the Nicki Wrld Tour in her hometown Birmingham and in Manchester as a special guest for Trinidadian American rapper Nicki Minaj.

Lady-Leshurr-2

Many will recognise Leshurr, as she’s just become the face of beauty brand Olay’s latest campaign, Face Anything, making her the first black British rapper to front the company.

In the advert, the musician is seen smearing the moisturiser on her face while larking around her house and rapping along to the new song she’s created specifically for the campaign.

Announcing her new ambassador role, she told her Instagram followers last month: “I’m The New Face For @Olay’s Cream ???? Can’t Really Believe It Considering It’s A Brand I Couldn’t Afford About 2 Decades Ago When It Was Called Oil Of Ulay (If You Know You Know).”

Celebrity MasterChef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.

