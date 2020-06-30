Accessibility Links

Meet Celebrity MasterChef 2020 contestant Judi Love

All you need to know about the Loose Women panelist.

JUDI LOVE

It’s time to see whether the celebs you watch on TV know their way around a kitchen, or if they’re spending those famous person wages on takeaways every night of the week.

Yes, Celebrity MasterChef is coming back to our screens, with a new line-up of well-known wannabe chefs ready to cook for John and Gregg.

Among this year’s hopefuls is Judi Love, a lady who Loose Women fans will already know for her frank and funny contributions to the lunchtime show.

If you’ve not seen Judi before, here’s everything you need to know.

Who is Judi Love?

Celebrity MasterChef 2020
(Getty)

What’s Judi’s Instagram? @1judilove

What’s Judi’s Twitter? @1Judilove

Judi Love is best known for being a panelist on lunchtime talk show, Loose Women, where she regularly appears alongside Christine Bleakley, Andrea McLean, Ruth Langsford and Denise Welch.

Judi began her career as a stand-up comedian and radio presenter before she got her big break on the ITV show.

Her motto is “Laughter is Healing”, which is the name she gave to her first comedy show.

Judi is from Hackney in East London. She is a single mum to two children, and often says on Loose Women that she’s looking for love.

Maybe she’ll find it in the MasterChef kitchen like John Torode and Lisa Faulkner!

Celebrity Masterchef starts on Wednesday July 1 at 9pm, and continues on Friday 3 July at 7.30pm and 8.30pm. To see what else is on, have a look at our TV Guide.

