Where to watch I’m Alan Partridge – your guide to the series

How many seasons of I’m Alan Partridge are there? I’m Alan Partridge is made of two seasons. Each consists of six episodes that run for 29 minutes. While season 1 focusses on Alan adjusting to life in the Linton Travel Tavern, season 2 shifts to Alan trying to get his career back on track and (hopefully) finally finish his house. What is I’m Alan Partridge about? As Steve Coogan’s infamous comedic creation, Alan Partridge has become a British institution. Once the cream of the BBC crop, Alan Partridge had it all. Following the cancellation of his show, Knowing Me, Knowing You, Alan has been relegated to presenting on Radio Norwich. Added to this, Alan’s wife has kicked him out, forcing him to live in the Linton Travel Tavern. Here, Alan manages to annoy the staff and carry on with his eccentric ways. Along for the ride is the loyal but downtrodden Lynn. Alan continues to suggest ideas to get him back on the BBC and nearly gets offered his own show on Irish Television.

Things are slightly better in season 2 when Alan finds a new love interest and tries to move into his new house. Alan often gets into awkward situations and manages to annoy his guests, locals, and anyone who comes into contact with him. As I’m Alan Partridge comes to a close, Alan is finally given a shot at redemption, but will he achieve his goal?