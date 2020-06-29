BRIT Awards 2021 rescheduled – how to get tickets

The BRIT Awards is the UK’s most prestigious popular music awards ceremony going – and the event has become the latest in a long line to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Advertisement

Next year’s event, which was initially scheduled to take place in the usual February slot, has now been delayed as the organisers attempt to ensure the ceremony can go ahead in as normal a fashion as possible.

Here’s our handy guide to the rescheduled 41st BRIT Awards, and how you can get involved.

When are the BRIT Awards 2021?

The Awards will now take place in May 2021 at the O2 Arena in London – three months later than had originally been planned, owing to the continued disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The change is being enacted to ensure that the show can still go ahead with the usual “production levels, superstar performances and live excitement,” according to organisers.

“We believe that the best way to achieve this in 2021 is to move the show back a few months to May,” said the chief executive of The BRITS, Geoff Taylor.

“We are already at work planning a spectacular event that will remind us how important music has been in getting us all through these difficult times.”

The date change will also reportedly see an alteration to the eligibility period for next year’s awards.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

How can I get tickets for the BRIT Awards 2021?

Standard tickets are not on sale just yet – but they’ll be on offer through the event organisers in due course, and we’ll let you know as soon as they become available.

For the time being, you can register an interest in VIP packages with the awards’ official hospitality partner Keith Prowse.

To do so you simply need to enter a few details, including your name, email and phone number along with an optional message, and you should hear back in due course.

VIP packages include the Diamond ticket package, which includes a champagne drinks reception, a “sumptuous three-course dinner” in the Diamond dining BRITs VIP Club and unique performance by this year’s Critics’ Choice winner.

The package is available at £1199 per person, including access to the after party, or £9999 for a table of ten.

Advertisement

There is also the The Ultimate BRIT Award Experience Package, which includes Arena/Table seating alongside the artists, a top priced ticket, the chance to walk the Red Carpet on arrival, access to the VIP/Backstage Bar, a backstage tour, a ticket to the official after party at Intercontinental Hotel, a Brits brochure and a Compilation CD. It is available for £8,500 per person.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.