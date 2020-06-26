When are the Golden Globes 2021 taking place?

From cinemas closing during lockdown, to big budget films pushed back or put on hold, the movie industry (like all the arts) has certainly taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic .

However, awards ceremonies have also been pushed back and their eligibility window extended – meaning there’s a greater chance of films being able to qualify, despite current delays.

The Golden Globes 2021 awards ceremony has been pushed back by two months, following the announcement that the Oscars would also take place later in the year than originally anticipated.

Read on for everything you need to know about the Golden Globes 2021, including nominees, hosts, and how and when to watch.

When is the Golden Globes 2021 ceremony?

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards is set to take place on 28th February 2021. The ceremony usually takes place in January.

The new Golden Globes date (28th February) was originally when the Academy Awards 2021 were due to take place – but the Oscars ceremony is now pushed back to April 2021.

An unnamed member of the Academy previously told Variety that the shift to April is a “much needed boost” for films looking to qualify.

“This is a much needed boost for those films who may have been stalled in post-production” – a reference the high number of films that have had to delay release dates as a result of the pandemic.

The Oscars date change will likely affect the film industry’s entire awards schedule, with the BAFTAs also likely to take place in early April.

How can I watch the Golden Globes 2021 ceremony?

US viewers across the pond will be able to watch live from 8pm ET on NBC.

In 2020, no UK channel aired the Golden Globes ceremony, although the red carpet arrivals were free to watch on the Golden Globes official Facebook page.

Who is nominated for a Golden Globe?

It’s not yet been announced who will be nominated for a Golden Globe 2021 – we’ll keep this page updated with any news.

Who will be hosting the Golden Globes 2021?

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler will return to host the Golden Globes in 2021, having previously co-hosted together in in 2013, 2014, and 2015.

High fives for everyone! Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are hosting the @goldenglobes 2021. #TCA20 A THREAD – pic.twitter.com/3g9nEK05lL — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) January 11, 2020

“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet – Tina Fey and Amy Poehler – and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” Paul Telegdy, chair of NBC Entertainment, said in a statement.

