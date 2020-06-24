Matt Smith, Jodie Whittaker and David Tennant unite for surprise Doctor Who video

If you thought all the extra Doctor Who treats would stop now that the watchalongs are over, think again – because just days after David Tennant and Jodie Whittaker joined forces to judge a Whovian costume competition, Matt Smith also joined the pair for a special retrospective of their times (and space-s) on the BBC sci-fi drama.

Yes, that’s right – the Tenth, Eleventh and Thirteenth Doctors have come together for the first time (albeit out of character), and if this is the closest we’re getting to another Three Doctors, well, we’re alright with that.

In the online panel, moderated by IGN’s Terri Schwartz to tie in with Doctor Who’s move to new streaming service HBO Max, the trio of Time Lords chat about which companions they’d most like to travel with, which iconic lines they’re most likely to be confronted with in the street (and their own snappy comebacks) as well as the general effect Doctor Who had on their respective careers.

All in all, it’s the perfect surprise treat for Doctor Who fans awaiting new episodes of their favourite series. We have been spoiled over the past few months…

And it’s not all nostalgia, with the incumbent Doctor Jodie Whittaker also dropping a few hints about what to expect from upcoming special Revolution of the Daleks.

Written by Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall and directed by Lee Haven Jones, Revolution of the Daleks is expected to debut a new look for the tyrant tanks from Skaro and will air on BBC One this festive season.

“I think I’m allowed to say, yes, the festive special has been filmed!” Mandip Gill, who plays companion Yaz, told RadioTimes.com in April. “It was absolutely pure luck we happened to have filmed it. I guess it’s the way it always films – they filmed the special at the same time as series 12.”

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021 – check out what else is on with our TV Guide