Government announces end of daily coronavirus briefings

This evening’s daily televised coronavirus briefing from Downing Street will be the last one, the government has confirmed.

Advertisement

Boris Johnson will address the nation at 5pm tonight alongside chief medical officer Chris Whitty and chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance as he looks to further outline the relaxation of lockdown measures announced earlier today.

And a statement from Number 10 said that the televised conferences, which have been taking place throughout the pandemic, would cease to be a daily event from today – instead only occurring when there was significant announcements.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

A spokesperson said, “From today, the press conferences will no longer be daily. We’ll continue to hold press conferences to coincide with significant announcements, including with the PM.

Advertisement

“We will be publishing all of the data which has previously been included in the press conference slides on gov.uk every week day.”

Throughout the crisis, the conferences have been the main way in which journalists – and members of the public – have held the government to account, with Johnson and a number of his most senior cabinet ministers regularly fielding questions about the latest developments.

Earlier this month the government dropped weekend coronavirus briefings due to low viewing figures, taking the number of televised conferences down from seven a week to five.