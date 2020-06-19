Love Island: Australia – Will there be a Casa Amor? Twists to expect on the show

Love Island: Australia has been heating up on ITV ever since season 1 aired on the channel on June 15.

There’s already been a clash between Erin and Millie over Erin’s guy Eden, and it looks like some heads might also be turning (ahem, Grant!)

But will this series be just as juicy as the UK version?

Love Island is loved for all its twists and turns, one of the faves being Casa Amor which sees the Villa split up for a few days and the boys and girls each getting to mingle with a brand new set of Islanders.

It creates some of the biggest drama on the show, like when Amber returned to the villa in series five and realised that Michael had recoupled with Joanna.

So will the famous, yet very cut-throat, twist make an appearance on the Aussie version of the show?

Here’s everything you need to know about Love Island: Australia…

Will there be a Casa Amor?

Sadly, the answer is no.

There is no Casa Amor in Love Island: Australia season one and most filming takes place in the Villa apart from when there are dates or challenges.

This might have a lot to do with the fact that Casa Amor is a slightly newer feature of the ITV dating show, and was actually only introduced in series three which took place in 2017.

And if you enjoy the first season, by season two, you’ll be happy to see they’ve added a new feature known as the “Bomb Squad” which is pretty similar to Casa Amor and involves five new girls joining the villa at once.

What twists can viewers expect?

While CA might be out, the series isn’t short of explosive moments.

Fans can expect a lot of drama as per usual which is made more entertaining by a few surprises here and there.

There’ll be the usual bombshells, who’ll be arriving at the villa to shake things up – and these Aussie’s definitely aren’t afraid to say it as it is.

New arrivals will get the pick of the bunch and be allowed to go on dates, which could ruffle some feathers and lead to some dumpings and recouplings.

As well as this, some eliminations will be be decided by the public vote, so while Islanders might think they’re safe in the villa, this decision won’t actually be up to them.

Why are there less twists?

Love Island: Australia host Sophie Monk recently spoke to RadioTimes.com about the lack of twists in season one, revealing that it a lot had to do with the location.

She said: “Because we did it in Spain, the turnaround for getting footage on air was about 12 hours, so they didn’t really have time to produce too many twists. It all just happened, you were lucky to get the show finished and edited, that’s what was amazing about it!”

Nevertheless, she insisted that’s what makes this season more valuable as it allows viewers to “invest” in the contestants.

Love Island Australia begins on ITV2 on Monday 15th June, and airs nightly.