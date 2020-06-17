David Attenborough filming BBC’s A Perfect Planet from home during lockdown

Sir David Attenborough has joined the masses of people who have been forced to work from home during lockdown – the veteran broadcaster is filming his upcoming BBC natural history series from his garden.

Attenborough, who turned 94 last month, is finishing off A Perfect Planet from his Richmond-upon-Thames home.

Set to debut on BBC One this autumn, the five-part series looks at how the Earth works to nurture animals and plants with its intricate system of “oceans, sunlight, weather and volcanoes”, and the threat that humans pose to its processes.

The BBC has confirmed that, over the last few weeks, Attenborough has been filming links from his garden and recording voiceovers from inside his house using a make-shift sound studio consisting of a duvet taped to a wall of his house.

BBC natural history commissioning editor Jack Bootle said Attenborough’s efforts to work from home should ensure that A Perfect Planet remains on schedule.

“I am confident that it will hit the screens,” he said. “There’s small amounts of filming that remains to be done with Sir David and of course he also needs to record the voiceover. And there are some challenges involved with doing that during a time of lockdown.”

“Assuming no disasters happen, that series will air as planned in the autumn, which we’re all very excited about.”

Attenborough, who is considered to be in the vulnerable category due to his age, was working with producer and director Nick Jordan on the last episode last week.