Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse announces her first-ever solo UK tour

Oti Mabuse, Strictly Come Dancing champion, will set off on her first ever solo nationwide tour next year.

The new show is titled I Am Here, the meaning of her name in the Setswana language, and includes routines inspired by her journey from South Africa to the UK.

A group of performers will join Mabuse on stage each night, including talent from London’s West End and around the world, to put on a show encompassing a range of styles including jive, samba and traditional South African dance.

Mabuse will be on the road between April and June 2021, performing 50 shows in total across a wide range of towns and cities, including Norwich, Birmingham, Southampton, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh.

For the full list of tour dates and to buy tickets, head over to the Ticketmaster website.

Mabuse has had a very successful few months, winning the latest series of Strictly with her celebrity partner Kelvin Fletcher as well as coaching Michael and Jowita to victory on The Greatest Dancer in March.

She is currently presenting Boogie Beebies on children’s channel CBeebies, to help keep kids active while schools remain closed due to coronavirus.

The pandemic has led to concerns about whether Strictly Come Dancing can go ahead this year, but the BBC’s director of content recently stated that “a lot of work” is being done to keep the popular competition on the air.

