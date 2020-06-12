Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse announces her first-ever solo UK tour

Strictly Come Dancing’s Oti Mabuse announces her first-ever solo UK tour

The brand new tour will stop off in 35 towns and cities around the UK.

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse, Strictly Come Dancing champion, will set off on her first ever solo nationwide tour next year.

Advertisement

The new show is titled I Am Here, the meaning of her name in the Setswana language, and includes routines inspired by her journey from South Africa to the UK.

A group of performers will join Mabuse on stage each night, including talent from London’s West End and around the world, to put on a show encompassing a range of styles including jive, samba and traditional South African dance.

Mabuse will be on the road between April and June 2021, performing 50 shows in total across a wide range of towns and cities, including Norwich, Birmingham, Southampton, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, Cardiff, Belfast and Edinburgh.

For the full list of tour dates and to buy tickets, head over to the Ticketmaster website.

Mabuse has had a very successful few months, winning the latest series of Strictly with her celebrity partner Kelvin Fletcher as well as coaching Michael and Jowita to victory on The Greatest Dancer in March.

She is currently presenting Boogie Beebies on children’s channel CBeebies, to help keep kids active while schools remain closed due to coronavirus.

The pandemic has led to concerns about whether Strictly Come Dancing can go ahead this year, but the BBC’s director of content recently stated that “a lot of work” is being done to keep the popular competition on the air.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Strictly Come Dancing

Oti Mabuse (Getty)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

strictly-come-dancing

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 guide | From when it’s back to latest news

Bobby Seagull in UKTV's Geek Island

University Challenge’s Bobby Seagull wants to join Strictly Come Dancing 2020 line-up

Strictly Come Dancing 2019 - TX12 LIVE SHOW

BBC boss says making Strictly work in 2020 is "a big task"

Greatest Dancer series 2 2020

BBC One’s The Greatest Dancer cancelled after two series