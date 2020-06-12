Keeping Up with the Kardashians family tree explained: who’s who, from parents to partners, kids to sisters

2007 saw TV change forever, when one wealthy American family got us all hooked on a very different kind of show.

Keeping up with the Kardashians made a huge impact, as we got to know some of the most privileged siblings in the world, and followed their struggles in life and love.

Netflix is giving us the chance to go back to the beginning, with seasons 1 and 2 streaming now. So if you’re not up to speed, here’s our handy guide to who everyone is.

The Sisters

Kim Kardashian West

The most famous of the sisters, married to a superstar rapper and liable to break the internet with her posterior, Kim is the ultimate reality star. She used to be Paris Hilton’s stylist, but after the leak of a sex tape and a TV show contract she became known in her own right.

Kim was married twice (to music producer Damon Thomas, who she eloped with when she was 19, and to NBA basketball player Kris Humphries), before she met current husband Kanye West. The couple have four children together – North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kim now runs her own beauty and fragrance lines.

Khloe Kardashian

As a member of TV’s most famous family, Khloe has enjoyed lots of TV and endorsement opportunities and has even co-hosted series 2 of the US version of The X Factor.

Khloe married basketball player, Lamar Odom, in 2009, a month after they met, and they stayed together until 2016. Up until recently Khloe was dating another basketball player, Tristan Thompson, with whom she had a daughter, True Thompson. The pair have since split.

Kourtney Kardashian

The first Kardashian child to be born, Kourtney was also early to the reality scene, starring in Filthy Rich: Cattle Drive (about celebrities’ children working on a ranch, amazing) before KUWTK came to our screens. She has created a children’s clothing business with her mum, Kris, and a fashion line with her sisters.

Keeping up with the Kardashians documented Kourtney’s relationship with long-term boyfriend Scott Disick. They were together from 2006-2015 and they have three children: two sons, Mason Dash and Reign Aston, and a daughter, Penelope Scotland.

Kendall Jenner

While Kourtney, Kim and Khloe are the daughters of lawyer Robert Kardashian and businesswoman Kris Jenner, Kendall is the first child from Kris’ second marriage, to sports legend Bruce Jenner, now Caitlyn Jenner.

Kendall has been a model since she was 14, both for magazine photo shoots and top designer runway shows. Kendall has been romantically linked to string of basketball players as well as singers Harry Styles and Justin Bieber.

Kylie Jenner

The name Kylie is now the ultimate test of how young and cool you are – half of us will instantly think Minogue, the rest will picture Jenner! Jenner tried to trademark her first name, but Minogue fought back in court and won.

Kylie has her own cosmetics line, which apparently isn’t quite as lucrative as we all thought – Forbes named her the world’s youngest billionaire at 21, but then retracted it. Kylie dated rapper Tyga from 2014-2017 before spending two years with another rapper, Travis Scott. Kylie and Travis have a daughter together, Stormi Webster.

The Brothers

Rob Kardashian

Named after his father, Rob is the only son of Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner. He appears with his famous sisters on KUWTK and also came second on series 13 of Dancing with the Stars.

Rob dated model Blac Chyna for a while, and the couple had their own reality series as they prepared for the birth of their baby, Dream Renee. The pair are no longer an item. Rob has previously dated singers Rita Ora and Adrienne Bailon.

Brody Jenner

Brody is the step-brother of Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, the son of Bruce Jenner and actress Linda Thompson.

Brody found fame on another hit reality show before KUWTK – he began dating Lauren Conrad, who was appearing on The Hills (the US blueprint for TOWIE and Made in Chelsea) and was subsequently cast on the show.

Brody has been married once, to Kaitlynn Carter, but they split in 2019. There are now rumours that Kaitlynn is dating Miley Cyrus.

Burt Jenner

Brody’s older step-brother, Burt is Caitlyn Jenner’s first son. He has appeared on a couple of episodes of KUWTK but is best known as a professional truck and race car driver. He also owns a doggy day care business.

The Parents’ Generation

Kris Jenner

There’s much more to Kris than being a famous matriarch. Alongside managing her daughters’ careers, she has her own production company, released a cookbook, hosted a talk show and has done much more besides. She is a canny businesswoman who cooked up the idea for KUWTK with American Idol host Ryan Seacrest, whose production company makes the show.

Kris has been married twice, to Robert Kardashian and Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn) and has six children from these relationships. She has been dating Corey Gamble since 2014.

Caitlyn Jenner

Caitlyn Jenner was mega famous in the US long before KUWTK. Then known as Bruce Jenner, reality TV was the last thing on her mind – she was too busy being a sporting hero, winning gold in the Decathlon at the 1976 Montreal Olympics. She came out as transgender in 2015 and posed for the cover of Vanity Fair with the headline “Call Me Caitlyn.”

Before changing her name and talking publicly about becoming a woman, Caitlyn was married three times. The third time was to Kris, with whom he had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. The marriage lasted 23 years.

Robert Kardashian

Robert Kardashian died in 2003, four years before KUWTK started. However he is an important part of the story. He divorced Kris in 1991 after the couple had four children together, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob. They remained friends for the rest of his life.

He is well known for being part of OJ Simpson’s legal team and defending him on murder charges. The case was turned into a drama, The People vs OJ, in which David Schwimmer played Robert.

The Partners

Scott Disick

Scott has featured heavily in KUWTK, as Kourtney’s on-off boyfriend from 2006 to 2015. The couple met through a mutual friend at a party and have three children together, Mason Dash, Penelope Scotland and Reign Aston. Scott has done some modelling but is mainly known as reality TV star, although he is moving into the property business.

After breaking up with Kourtney, Scott began a three year relationship with Sofia Richie. The couple recently split, leaving fans hoping that a reunion with Kourtney might be on the cards, especially with rumours that the pair always flirt when they are together. No official news yet though.

Tristan Thompson

Canadian basketball player Tristan is the father of Khloe’s daughter, True. Their romance was short-lived as it emerged that Tristan had cheated on Khloe while she was pregnant. There are also rumours that he cheated with Jordyn Woods, who is Kylie Jenner’s best friend.

Kanye West

You probably don’t need us to tell you who Kanye West is. The controversial rapper was engaged to designer Alexis Phifer and enjoyed a high profile romance with model Amber Rose before he started dating Kim in 2012. The pair had been friends for a long time before they became romantically involved, and got engaged in 2013. They married in Florence in 2014 and have four children together, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Seasons 1-2 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians are now available to watch on Netflix.