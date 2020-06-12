Sky reveals first look at George Floyd documentary 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds

The brutal death of George Floyd, after being taken into custody by an American police officer, has made headlines and sparked protests across the world.

Black Lives Matter protests have drawn crowds in America and far beyond, including here in the UK.

Now Sky will air a new documentary about George Floyd’s death, and the role it has to play in overturning oppression and institutional racism.

The title of the documentary, 8 Minutes and 46 Seconds: The Killing of George Floyd, makes reference to the amount of time an officer was kneeling on his neck before he died. Sky is so passionate about this particular documentary that it has made the unusual decision to make it available to everyone, not just its subscribers.

It will be available on YouTube as well as multiple Sky channels – airing simultaneously across Sky News, Sky Atlantic, Sky Witness and Sky Documentaries.

Sky has also released a short trailer to give you an idea of what to expect in the documentary.

Featuring images of protesters and key civil rights campaigners including Martin Luther King, it promises to put George Floyd’s death in the context of a long struggle for equality, and to assess the significance of this moment in history that we are all witnessing. It will air after another weekend of planned protests in London.

8 Minutes and 46 Seconds: The Killing of George Floyd will air at 9pm on 15th June. The documentary will air simultaneously on Sky One, Sky News, Sky Atlantic, Sky Witness and Sky Documentaries. It will also be streamed on YouTube for non-Sky customers.