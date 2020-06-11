Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Is Love Island: Australia a repeat?

Is Love Island: Australia a repeat?

Is this a new series, or not?

Love Island: Australia

It’s been a turbulent time for Love Island fans.

Advertisement

First they had to face the idea of a summer without coupling up, as the series was cancelled on account of coronavirus concerns. Then there were rumours of an autumn series, but nothing has come of them.

Finally good news though, as ITV2 announced they would be showing Love Island: Australia every night instead. A similar villa, the same format and all the usual drama as flirty singletons look for love.

While the news has been welcomed, it has also left some fans confused. Has the Australian series been filmed in lockdown? Or is it a repeat?

Here’s what you need to know.

Is Love Island: Australia a repeat?

There have been two seasons of Love Island: Australia, filmed with Australian islanders but in different destinations – season one was Mallorca, season two was Fiji.

ITV2 is airing season one, which was filmed in 2018, long before lockdown was ever dreamt of. So while the show has already been on TV in Australia, and was filmed without social distancing, it is brand new for UK viewers. Unless you managed to catch the series while you were on holiday Down Under, the faces, flings and funny moments should all be things you haven’t seen before. So stop worrying about repeats, and get ready to enjoy the show.

Although do remember that the complete series has aired in Aus, meaning it’s all too easy to stumble across spoilers. We promise not to ruin it for you here at RadioTimes.com, but maybe avoid reading too much about the show on Wikipedia!

Advertisement

Love Island: Australia begins on ITV2 on Monday 15th June. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Love Island: Australia

Love Island Australia season 1 cast
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Love Island: Australia

Helen Daly We needed Love Island summer this year and Australia has saved the day

Love Island: Australia

Love Island Australia is coming to ITV2 in place of Love Island 2020

Love Island Australia season 1 cast

Meet the islanders looking for romance in Love Island: Australia

Love Island: Australia

When Love Island Australia is on TV – how to watch season 1