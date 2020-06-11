It’s been a turbulent time for Love Island fans.

First they had to face the idea of a summer without coupling up, as the series was cancelled on account of coronavirus concerns. Then there were rumours of an autumn series, but nothing has come of them.

Finally good news though, as ITV2 announced they would be showing Love Island: Australia every night instead. A similar villa, the same format and all the usual drama as flirty singletons look for love.

While the news has been welcomed, it has also left some fans confused. Has the Australian series been filmed in lockdown? Or is it a repeat?

Here’s what you need to know.

Is Love Island: Australia a repeat?

There have been two seasons of Love Island: Australia, filmed with Australian islanders but in different destinations – season one was Mallorca, season two was Fiji.

ITV2 is airing season one, which was filmed in 2018, long before lockdown was ever dreamt of. So while the show has already been on TV in Australia, and was filmed without social distancing, it is brand new for UK viewers. Unless you managed to catch the series while you were on holiday Down Under, the faces, flings and funny moments should all be things you haven’t seen before. So stop worrying about repeats, and get ready to enjoy the show.

Although do remember that the complete series has aired in Aus, meaning it’s all too easy to stumble across spoilers. We promise not to ruin it for you here at RadioTimes.com, but maybe avoid reading too much about the show on Wikipedia!

Love Island: Australia begins on ITV2 on Monday 15th June. To find out what else is on in the meantime, check out our TV Guide.