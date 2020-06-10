The BBC has picked up popular drama The Heights, following a group of residents all living in a social housing tower (“The Towers”) that’s surrounded by a gentrifying area.

An Australian import, the serial drama is produced in sunny Perth, and follows six families living in a tower block, situated in a rapidly gentrifying inner-city neighbourhood, Arcadia Heights. And when the chips are down, the diverse group of residents must stick together…

Carla-Maria Lawson, Head of BBC Daytime and Early Peak, said: “This slice of life from the melting pot that is urban Australia is loaded with humour and drama and quickly draws you into the very diverse lives of its characters. Daytime viewers love drama with compelling story telling at its heart and The Heights does that brilliantly.”

Read on for everything you need to need to know about The Heights, including the airdate, cast, and trailer.

When is The Heights on TV?

The Australian serial drama will air in the UK on BBC One in a daytime slot from 15th June 2020. A second series is also set to follow later this year.

The Heights TV show cast

The cast includes: Marcus Graham as Pav; Shari Sebbens as Leonie Farrell; Roz Hammond as Claudia Rosso; Fiona Press as Hazel Murphy; Mitchell Bourke as Ryan Murphy; Dan Paris as Mark Davies; and Saskia Hampele as Renee Davies.

The Heights trailer

Though the BBC is yet to release a trailer for The Heights, you can get a feel for the series and what it’s all about by watching the original trailer from Australian network ABC below.

