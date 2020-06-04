BAFTA TV Awards nominations for BAME performers increase 167 per cent

The number of BAME performers nominated for the BAFTA TV Awards 2020 has risen dramatically year-on-year, with an increase of 167 per cent.

Eight BAME individuals were nominated in performance categories this year, more than double last year’s number, as Deadline revealed.

BAME actors nominated included Sex Education’s resident scene-stealer Ncuti Gatwa (previously featured in RadioTimes.com series The Netflix Effect), double-nominee Gbemisola Ikumelo for Famalam, and Star Wars actress Naomi Ackie, who played a supporting role in the latest series of black comedy The End of the F***ing World.

BAFTA came under fire back in January after it revealed its all-white list of acting nominees for the BAFTA Film Awards. The list sparked a backlash and the trending hashtag #BAFTAsSoWhite, as films such as Us, Harriet, and Parasite, the eventual Best Picture winner at the Oscars, were all snubbed.

This year’s TV BAFTA nominations include the miniseries Chernobyl, Netflix’s biopic The Crown, and the Emmy-winning Fleabag series two, written by and starring Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

The BAFTA TV Awards 2020 ceremony, which was originally set to take place on 17th May, will now be hosted on Friday 31st July – with coverage of the event set to be broadcast live on BBC One.

Meanwhile, the BAFTA TV Craft Awards will be taking place online on Friday 17 July.

