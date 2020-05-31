Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies

Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies

Tributes have poured in thanking the actor for playing a "huge part" in so many childhoods

Michael Angelis

Michael Angelis, best known for narrating popular Thomas the Tank Engine show Thomas and Friends, has died aged 68.

Advertisement

Angelis took over narrative duties from Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in 1991, and went on to provide voiceover work for the American spin-off The Best of Thomas and Friends Clips.

Alongside his children’s TV voiceover work, Angelis was also well known for starring in the likes of September Song, Boys from the Blackstuff (alongside Julie Walters) and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

Tributes to the late actor have poured in on Twitter, with actor Matt Lucas describing him as “one of the greatest TV actors I’ve ever seen… What a loss.”

One fan described Angelis as “the best narrator for the series” and “a huge part of my childhood”.

Advertisement

Another Twitter user thanked Angelis for “being part of my childhood”.

Tags

All about Thomas the Tank Engine & Friends

Michael Angelis
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Otto Farrant as Alex Rider

Meet the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s Alex Rider

Alex Rider - Season 1 - Episode 103

How is Amazon’s Alex Rider different from the original books?

Alex Rider - Season 1 - Episode 104

Alex Rider screenwriter’s “condition” was a brand new female character to challenge Alex

Alex Rider - Season 1 - Episode 102

Amazon’s Alex Rider adaptation will steer clear of “childishness” and silly gadgets, says Anthony Horowitz