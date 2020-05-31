Thomas the Tank Engine narrator Michael Angelis dies

Michael Angelis, best known for narrating popular Thomas the Tank Engine show Thomas and Friends, has died aged 68.

Angelis took over narrative duties from Beatles drummer Ringo Starr in 1991, and went on to provide voiceover work for the American spin-off The Best of Thomas and Friends Clips.

Alongside his children’s TV voiceover work, Angelis was also well known for starring in the likes of September Song, Boys from the Blackstuff (alongside Julie Walters) and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

Tributes to the late actor have poured in on Twitter, with actor Matt Lucas describing him as “one of the greatest TV actors I’ve ever seen… What a loss.”

Michael Angelis was one of the greatest TV actors I've ever seen. His work with Alan Bleasdale was tremendous. What a loss. — realmattlucas (@RealMattLucas) May 30, 2020

One fan described Angelis as “the best narrator for the series” and “a huge part of my childhood”.

RIP Michael Angelis, from 1991-2012 he was the voice of Thomas the Tank Engine and Friends. Personally I felt he was the best narrator for the series and listening to his voice on countless video tapes was a huge part of my childhood.

He was really useful indeed! pic.twitter.com/ykKGkrckPb — Isaac Whittaker-Dakin (@IWhittakerDakin) May 31, 2020

Another Twitter user thanked Angelis for “being part of my childhood”.