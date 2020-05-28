Who should replace Ruby Rose as Kate Kane in Batwoman?

It’s official – the hunt is on for a new Batwoman, series star Ruby Rose quit the CW superhero drama following just one season in the lead role, and the producers on the hunt for a new Kate Kane.

“The studio and network are firmly committed to Batwoman’s second season and long-term future, and we — along with the show’s talented creative team — look forward to sharing its new direction, including the casting of a new lead actress and member of the LGBTQ community, in the coming months,” they wrote in a statement, effectively throwing down the bat-gauntlet for anyone to take on the juicy role.

*reads everything about Batwoman — Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) May 20, 2020

Immediately the likes of Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Jade Tailor (The Magicians) apparently put themselves forward for the role on social media, with fans noting their experience with action and/or martial arts stood them in good stead for the role.

Soo… since #rubyrose is no longer playing #Batwoman on #BatwomanCW I think they should cast someone with fighting skills (like krav maga) who has already played a bad ass on screen the last 5 years and loves working crazy hours! Just saying @TheCW I’m right here waiting????????‍♀️ — Jade Tailor (@JadeTailor) May 21, 2020

Meanwhile, some fans suggested that Rose’s Orange is the New Black co-star Samira Wiley could be a good choice along with current Batwoman star Rachel Skarsten (who plays Rose’s onscreen sister currently).

Also in the mix? WWE star Sonya Deville (who could definitely handle the physical side of things) and Krypton star Wallis Day, who attracted so much support for the role from fans that she ended up making a statement on the matter, having previously described it as a “dream job”.

Hi guys.. first of all I want to address the fact that I’ve seen your tweets of love & support over the last week. I am so humbled and truly flattered that you think of my work so fondly enough to trust me with a role so precious to so many of you.. Thank you so so much. Xx — Wallis Day (@wallisday) May 25, 2020

Clearly, then, there are a lot of candidates to be the new Batwoman – but who’s your favourite? Which of these actors should don the cape and cowl and save Gotham from the forces of evil?

Vote now and have your say – and if you want a little more information about Batwoman candidates, take a look here.

And who knows? When the world opens up again, it could be one of these faces hidden beneath the bat-mask…

Batwoman continues airing on E4 on Sundays at 9:00pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.