Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Jimmy Fallon apologises for wearing blackface in SNL skit

Jimmy Fallon apologises for wearing blackface in SNL skit

The comedian and talk show host said that there was "no excuse" for his actions in the 2000 sketch

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 23: Jimmy Fallon attends the 2017 SeriousFun Children's Network Gala at Pier Sixty at Chelsea Piers on May 23, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Gary Gershoff/WireImage)

American talk show host Jimmy Fallon has apologised after a clip that showed him wearing blackface in a Saturday Night Live sketch went viral yesterday.

Advertisement

The comedian claimed there was “no excuse” for his actions in the video, which showed him impersonating former Saturday Night Live cast member Chris Rock in a skit from 2000.

The resurfacing of the clip saw hundreds of social media users denounce Fallon using the hashtag #JimmyFallonIsOverParty, with some calling for him to step down from his popular NBC talk show.

In a statement on Twitter, Fallon wrote, “In 2000, while on SNL, I made a terrible decision to do an impersonation of Chris Rock while in blackface.

“There is no excuse for this. I am very sorry for making this unquestionably offensive decision and thank all of you for holding me accountable.”

Fallon is far from the only figure to have been criticised for wearing blackface, and in the wake of this controversy several social media users pointed to similar instances involving the likes of Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel, while other prominent African Americans including Sammy Davis Jr and Barack Obama have previously been portrayed by white actors on SNL.

Fallon was a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1998 to 2004, while Chris Rock had appeared on the show from 1990 to 1993.

Advertisement

Neither NBC nor Chris Rock have made any comments about the sketch.

Tags

All about The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1246E -- Pictured in this screengrab: Host Jimmy Fallon on April 21, 2020 -- (Photo by: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

DSCF7061.RAF

Meet the cast of Netflix drama White Lines – from present day to flashbacks

Little Room

Dracula's Claes Bang and Brian Cox star in new lockdown pilot Little Room

The Only Way Is Essex - series 21

BritBox to become the home of reality TV

Red Dwarf: The Promised Land

Red Dwarf special is Dave’s highest-rated show in seven years