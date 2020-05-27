How you can watch Glastonbury’s 50th anniversary as BBC airs classic sets

For those of you still mourning the news that Glastonbury was cancelled this year, the BBC is bringing the best of the festival’s 50 years to you at home.

The broadcaster is marking Glastonbury‘s 50th anniversary by releasing classic performances across BBC Two, BBC Four and iPlayer in June.

These sets, never before shown on television in full, include Adele’s 2016 set, Beyoncé’s 2011 debut, David Bowie in 2000, Coldplay (2016) and Jay Z (2008).

BBC iPlayer will be creating a pop-up Glastonbury channel – BBC Glastonbury – dedicated to showing highlights from previous years, with over 60 sets available to watch on-demand.

When is virtual Glastonbury 2020?

During the weekend that the Somerset-based festival was due to take place – Thursday 25th to Monday 29th June – BBC Two will be airing The Glastonbury Experience, three 90-minute live programmes to showcase the festival’s greatest performances, archive footage and past coverage.

Radio heavyweights Jo Whiley and Mark Radcliffe will present Friday’s show, while Clara Amfo and Lauren Laverne will host on Saturday and Sunday, which will see past performances by Amy Winehouse, Lady Gaga, Arctic Monkeys, REM and Rolling Stones among others.

Other BBC shows that are celebrating Glastonbury in its absence include The One Show, Blue Peter, Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 breakfast show and Lauren Laverne’s BBC Radio 6 Music programme, which will feature the festival’s co-organiser Emily Eavis on Friday 26th June.

Who will perform at virtual Glastonbury 2020?

“There are so many memorable sets being played across the BBC over what would have been our 50th anniversary weekend,” said Emily Eavis, whose father Michael Eavis founded Glastonbury in 1970.

“Personally, I’m looking forward to a weekend of reflecting on the history of our festival and going back to some classic performances from David Bowie, Adele, REM, Beyoncé, The Rolling Stones, Jay-Z, Billie Eilish and lots more,” she added. “Me and my dad will definitely be watching!”

The festival announced in March that Glastonbury’s 50th event would be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, disappointing the 135,000 people who had already paid deposits on their tickets.

Kendrick Lamar, Paul McCartney, Taylor Swift, Diana Ross and Dua Lipa were just a handful of musicians due to perform this year.

Glastonbury 50th anniversary programming will be available throughout June across BBC television and radio channels. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.