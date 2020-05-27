Doctor Who watchalongs to end after new sequel from Russell T Davies

Watchalongs have been a highlight of the lockdown for many Doctor Who fans – but now they are set to end after a further two events.

Emily Cook of Doctor Who Magazine announced on Twitter that the upcoming double bill of series two premiere New Earth and series three episode Gridlock would be the penultimate watchalong, which prompted many fans to share their disappointment that they were coming to an end.

For our penultimate tweetalong: We're taking a trip the year 5 billion for a DOUBLE-BILL of adventures on New Earth! 7pm NEW EARTH

8pm GRIDLOCK Live tweets from @russelldavies63! PLUS a special new SEQUEL written by Russell! There's a secret that must be told…#NewNewYork pic.twitter.com/shyRmBQWsQ — Emily Cook (@Emily_Rosina) May 26, 2020

But there’s some good news for Whovians too – Sunday night’s double bill will also see a brand new sequel written by former showrunner Russell T Davies – apparently telling “a secret that must be told…”

Davies will also be tweeting along with the episodes – both of which he wrote and both of which are set on New Earth, a planet settled by humans five million years in the future.

It’s not yet clear which episode or episodes will be chosen for the very final watchalong – but there will plenty be no shortage of episodes to choose from.

The watchalongs have proven very popular since they first began towards the start of lockdown, with numerous big name guests tweeting along with a range of popular new Who episodes including The Day of the Doctor and Vincent and the Doctor.

This week’s double bill will begin at 7pm this Saturday, 30th May.

