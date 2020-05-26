Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Mark Gatiss stood in for Matt Smith’s Doctor during a crucial TARDIS scene

Mark Gatiss stood in for Matt Smith’s Doctor during a crucial TARDIS scene

In Doctor Who origin drama An Adventure in Space and Time, it’s not actually the Eleventh Doctor with the First…

Mark Gatiss and Matt Smith (Getty, BBC)

In 2013, Doctor Who fans had a lot to enjoy as the series celebrated its 50th anniversary. Multi-Doctor episode The Day of the Doctor! A new prequel for Paul McGann! A spin-off comedy featuring classic Doctors! And all sorts of exciting TV moments all celebrating the legacy of the show.

Advertisement

But a particular highlight has to be An Adventure in Space and Time, the feature-length behind-the-scenes drama written by regular Who writer and actor Mark Gatiss (and starring David Bradley) that retold the origins of how Doctor Who came to be, and was recently revisited by fans for a lockdown watchalong.

In case your memory is hazy, the story caps off with an emotional moment as the current Doctor at the time – Matt Smith – made a surprise cameo alongside Bradley playing First Doctor actor William Hartnell, with both appearing in the original TARDIS. But did you know Matt Smith didn’t actually come on set?

Fans have long surmised that Smith couldn’t make the trip himself – if you watch the film’s last scenes, at one stage Smith appears to be both in front of and behind the TARDIS console, suggesting he was added using greenscreen – but during the new watchalong writer and actor Gatiss explained the story behind the cameo, also revealing that it was him who stood in for Smith when the latter was supposed to activate the controls on set.

“Right up till the last moment we were hoping Matt could actually shoot his cameo onset but scheduling was impossible,” Gatiss wrote on Twitter, adding that he “cried” when he first thought of the cameo idea.

“So those are my hands! And doing what Jon [Pertwee] did in ‘Planet of the Daleks’.”

Gatiss also revealed other behind-the-scenes tidbits throughout the episode’s rewatch (including that series co-creator Sydney Newman could have been played by some big-name American actors before Brian Cox took the job), but as random pieces of Who trivia go, his secret Doctor replacement is a fun one.

Mark Gatiss IS the Doctor… or at least WAS Matt Smith… for a bit. What a world.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC One in late 2020/early 2021

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Mark Gatiss and Matt Smith (Getty, BBC)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

Freddie Mercury

320+ General knowledge questions and answers to choose from for your virtual quiz

Otto Farrant as Alex Rider

Meet the cast of Amazon Prime Video’s Alex Rider

coronation street leanne

Has Oliver gone blind? Coronation Street lines up more heartache for Leanne

Doctor Who - Big Finish

Big Finish to end monthly Doctor Who audio range in 2022 revamp