Lost stars claim they’d jump at the chance to revive the show

It’s been ten years since the final episode of J.J. Abrams’ hit sci-fi series Lost aired – and now two of the show’s stars have said they’d jump at the chance to do a reboot.

Nestor Carbonell and Henry Ian Cusick both claimed they wouldn’t think twice if the opportunity arose to revive the show, which ran for six seasons from 2004 to 2010.

Speaking to The Independent, Cusick, who played former soldier Desmond Hume on the show, said, “I think a reboot would be really cool. I’d be really excited to see what they did if any of us got asked back.

“I’d imagine they’d go with the island being the star, but you never know. I guess the obvious way would be Hurley and Benjamin Linus on the island.”

“But yeah, I’d be up for it – it was a cool show and things are getting rebooted all the time.”

Carbonell, who portrayed Richard Alpert on the show, was equally enthusiastic about a possible return in the future – claiming he’d be “the first to sign up” to any project created by showrunners Damon Lindelof and Carlton Cuse.

“Lost was a gift in so many ways – it changed my life, it changed my family’s life,” he said. “My wife has actually written a book that she’ll publish next year about the show from her point of view.

“To come back to it in some other incarnation would be another gift.”

A new version of the show is far from a certainty – but given how divisive the ending of the original show proved to be, we’re sure that at least some fans would love to see a return…

