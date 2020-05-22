Accessibility Links

Who’s on Pointless Celebrities this week?

Meet the Doctor Who, Harry Potter and Game of Thrones stars taking to the Pointless podiums this week

Pointless: Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman

BBC One’s Pointless Celebrities is back again this weekend, with a variety of sci-fi and fantasy stars taking to the podiums.

Presented by Alexander Armstrong, who is assisted by the knowledgable Richard Osman, four pairs of celebs take to the Pointless podiums for the chance to bag £2,500 for a charity of their choice.

So far we’ve seen famous families, ’80s stars and Eurovision contestants take on the Pointless challenge, but which Harry Potter, Game of Thrones and Doctor Who characters will we be watching this weekend (23rd May)?

Sophie Aldred and Carole Ann Ford

Sophie Aldred and Carole Ann Ford in their Doctor Who days (Credit: Getty Images)
Sophie Aldred and Carole Ann Ford in their Doctor Who days (Credit: Getty Images)

Doctor Who companions Sophie Aldred and Carole Ann Ford will be teaming on Saturday to take on the other sci-fi stars.

Aldred is best known for playing Ace, the companion to Sylvester McCoy’s seventh Doctor from 1987 until 1989. She recently reprised the role in several Doctor Who audio dramas and released a novel earlier this year, featuring an older Ace.

Ford is famously the very first Doctor Who companion, having portrayed Susan Foreman alongside William Hartnell from 1963 until 1964. She returned to the long-running series for specials in 1983, 1993 and a Comic Relief skit in 2013.

Josh Herdman and Louis Cordice

Josh Herdman and Louis Cordice (Credit: Getty Images)
Josh Herdman and Louis Cordice (Credit: Getty Images)

Harry Potter’s Josh Herdman and Louis Cordice will be attempting to earn points for Slytherin on Saturday.

Actor and martial artist Herdman portrayed Gregory Goyle, sidekick to the villainous Draco Malfoy, throughout the Harry Potter series. He recently starred in 2018’s Robin Hood alongside Taron Egerton.

He’ll be joined at the podium by Cordice, who played Hogwarts student Blaise Zabini in The Half Blood Prince and the final two Harry Potter films.

Sandra Dickinson and John Duttine

Sandra Dickinson and John Duttine (Credit: BBC)
Sandra Dickinson and John Duttine (Credit: BBC)

’80s sci-fi stars Sandra Dickinson and John Duttine are Pointless Celebrities this weekend.

Dickinson is best known as Trillian in 1981’s Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy, and has since appeared in 2point4 children, New Tricks and BBC series Uncle.

She’ll be teaming up with Duttine, who starred as Bill in 1981’s The Day of the Triffids. He recently featured in the 2016 ITV series Paranoid, alongside Indira Varma and Robert Glenister.

Kiran Shah and Clive Mantle

Clive Mantle and Kiran Shah (Credit: BBC)
Clive Mantle and Kiran Shah (Credit: BBC)

Fantasy franchise frequenter Kiran Shah, who has appeared in various Star Wars, Harry Potter, Narnia and The Hobbit films, will take to the Pointless podium on Saturday.

He will be joined by Clive Mantle, who played Greatjon Umber in Game of Thrones season one.

Pointless Celebrities airs Saturday 23rd May on BBC One at 7:50pm. If you’re looking for more to watch check out our TV guide.

