Who is The Masked Singer US? How to watch, spoilers, theories and more

The Masked Singer has rocked the nation ever since the UK version debuted this year.

With the UK series recently coming to an end – after Queen Bee’s Nicola Roberts was crowned as the very first winner – fans might be missing their fix of the zany music show.

But fear not, the US version has kicked off series three, and it’s already got everyone talking.

So, where can viewers watch it? And is it as wild as the UK series?

When is The Masked Singer US back?

It has finally been confirmed The Masked Singer US will return for season four in the Autumn. The exact air-date hasn’t been confirmed just yet but it’s great news for fans of the reality show.

What we do know, is that it will air in its usual Wednesday 8pm (ET) slots, so make sure you keep that free as soon as the leaves start to fall off the trees.

Who are the contestants on The Masked Singer US season 3?

Night Angel – winner

Revealed as Kandi Burruss

Turtle – runner up

Revealed as Jesse McCartney

Frog – third place

Revealed as Shad Moss aka Bow Wow

Astronaut

Revealed as Hunter Hayes

Banana

Revealed as Bret Michaels

Kangaroo

Revealed as Jordyn Woods

Kitty

Revealed as Jackie Evancho

Rhino

Revealed as Barry Zito

Swan

Revealed as Bella Thorne

Taco

Revealed as Tom Bergeron

T-Rex

Revealed as JoJo Siwa

White Tiger

Revealed as Rob Gronkowski

Bear

Revealed as Sarah Palin

Elephant

Revealed as Tony Hawk

Mouse

Revealed as Dionne Warwick

Llama

Revealed as Drew Carey

Miss Monster

Revealed as Chaka Khan

Robot

Revealed as Lil Wayne

When did The Masked Singer start?

The American version of the show begun airing on February 2 with its third season.

Each week characters like Miss Monster, Kangaroo and White Tiger take to the stage for their performances.

The show premiered with an 11:30pm late start after the 2020 Super Bowl, and so far, there have been seven unmaskings.

Lil Wayne was the first contestant to be unveiled as the show’s Robot, followed by US comedian Drew Carey, who was revealed to be The Llama, and singing sensation Chaka Khan who was behind the mask of Monster.

“It was hard, work I gotta be honest. I would not suggest anybody older than 10 do this,” Chaka Khana told TV Guide on her experience.

American skateboarder Tony Hawk was then revealed as the show’s Elephant, followed by Dionne Warwick – who was behind the costume of The Mouse – and television personality Tom Bergeron, better known as Taco on the series.

Most recently, Sarah Palin was discovered to be the show’s Bear.

The former governor of Alaska well and truly shocked fans when took off her bear mask after rapping the lyrics “I like big butts and I cannot lie” from Sir Mix-A-Lot’s Baby Got Back.

“This might be the most shocked I’ve ever been on this show,” admitted Nick who has hosted the Fox series for three seasons.

Speaking of her experience on the show, Sarah admitted it was the “weirdest thing” she’s ever done, but it was “all fun.”

She added: “It’s unity, all good. Something our country needs right now.”

She then performed the song again, but this time without her mask, and Nick joined in as her hype man/ back up dancer.

Who’s on the judging panel of The Masked Singer US?

Like the UK version, the judging panel consists of some very talented individuals, including singer-songwriter Robin Thicke, television personality Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, singer Nicole Scherzinger and actor comedian Ken Jeong – who is also a judge on the UK series. US actor Nick Cannon also hosts the show.

Occasionally, there are guest panellists who join the judges as the fifth guest.

So far, singer Jamie Foxx and Orange Is The New Black star Jason Biggs have guest starred on the show.

How do I watch The Masked Singer US?

The American version of the show is available to stream via Hulu and Fox.

Following its premiere, The Masked Singer now airs at its usual time of 8pm on Wednesday.

And for those who are unable to stream live, they can catch up online.

The Masked Singer US will return for season four soon.