When does Rick and Morty season 4 continue in the UK?

Ready to get schwifty again? Rick and Morty season four arrived on our screens after a two-year absence for the two series, only to go on hold for several months… but now the brilliantly bonkers sci-fi animation is underway once again!

Rick and Morty began airing on E4 in the UK on Wednesday 20th November at 10pm, after initial plans to screen the series in January 2020 were criticised for including too long a delay after the US transmission (which began in early November).

The channel is airing the fourth season in two parts of five episodes each, in line with US transmission. Episodes will also be available to stream on All 4.

Channel 4’s director of programmes, Ian Katz, said: “Millions of fans have been waiting for more than two years for a new series of Rick and Morty, the most brilliantly bonkers show on television. We’re thrilled that it will be aired exclusively on Channel 4 and I promise it will be worth the wait.”

Here’s everything you need to know about when and how to watch.

Rick and Morty season 4 episode 9 UK: When will it air?

Episode nine of season four, ‘Childrick of Mort’, will air on US channel Adult Swim on 24th May. Channel 4 has confirmed that the fresh batch of episodes will also air in the UK in May on E4, with this latest episode airing on Thursday 28th May at 10pm, only four days after it premieres in the US.

The fourth season of Rick and Morty airs exclusively on E4 in the UK – Netflix streamed the third season in the UK back in 2017, but E4 will now premiere the latest episodes.

Rick and Morty season four will come to Netflix on Tuesday, 16th June.

Rick and Morty season 4, episode 9 trailer

You can watch a rib-tickling teaser for ‘Childrick of Mort’ below.

How to watch Rick and Morty seasons 1-3

Currently, the first three seasons of Rick and Morty are still available to watch on Netflix UK.

Rick and Morty cast: Who voices the characters?

The show’s co-creator Justin Roiland returns to voice Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, as does Chris Parnell as Morty’s father Jerry, Spencer Grammer as Morty’s sister Summer and Sarah Chalke as Rick’s daughter Beth.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Harmon confirmed that Taika Waititi, Kathleen Turner, Sam Neill and Paul Giamatti will feature in the new season as guest stars among others.

Rick and Morty episodes: Will the show return?

Yes! The sci-fi animation was renewed for an unprecedented 70 further episodes by US network Adult Swim in 2018, so there’s plenty more adventures ahead… starting with Rick and Morty season five.

Harmon said that the gap between seasons three and four – over two years – will be the last of the “so long that it’s ridiculous” hiatuses.

“I think it’s safe to say without fear of being wrong that the gap between seasons three and four will be the longest, and last time that it’s ever so long that it’s ridiculous,” he said. “I don’t know how fast we can do it, but I know it will never be this long again.”

