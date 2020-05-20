Accessibility Links

Here’s how you can take on a Chaser at home

ITV are publishing extra mini-episodes of The Chase online for keen quizzers

Beat the Chasers

If an hour of The Chase every day isn’t enough for you during lockdown, well, you’re in luck.

ITV is releasing 15-minute episodes of the popular gameshow online after each show for the next two weeks.

Trivia buffs will be able to take on a Chaser every day at 6pm, who’ll be asking fans 10 unseen questions via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

A different Chaser will challenge the public each week, with Jenny ‘The Vixen’ Ryan appearing this week, and Shaun ‘The Dark Destroyer’ Wallace from Monday 25th onwards.

The first two episodes of The Chase Extra from earlier this week are currently available to watch, featuring The Vixen and her ukulele.

Episodes of The Chase, hosted by Bradley Walsh, filmed before the lockdown are currently airing on ITV.

The Chase airs weekdays on ITV at 5pm, with The Chase Extra airing at 6pm on YouTube, Facebook and Instagram. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.

