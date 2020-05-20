Accessibility Links

What is Dark Side of the Ring? How do I watch it?

The series explores wrestling's most heart-breaking stories.

Wrestling is well-known for its entertainment value, but VICE TV series Dark Side of the Ring is showing us a different side of this sport.

The documentary programme delves into controversial subjects linked to the world of professional wrestling, with each episode tackling a different shocking event.

The acclaimed first season saw narration from retired wrestlers Dutch Mantel and Mick Foley, while former WWE star Chris Jericho lends his voice to the upcoming episodes.

Here’s everything we know about Dark Side of the Ring season two…

What is Dark Side of the Ring?

The series reveals untold stories about controversies in the world of professional wrestling, and the personal battles faced by some of the wrestlers. The first season was critically acclaimed for its journalism.

There is now a spin-off series too, called Dark Side of the Ring: After Dark, in which a celebrity panel discusses each episode.

Which wrestlers are featured in Dark Side of the Ring season 2?

Season two opens with a two-parter about Chris Benoit, a professional wrestler who was found dead with his family in 2007. The investigation concluded he had killed his wife and son before committing suicide. Other wrestlers featured in the second season include New Jack, Jimmy Snuka, Dino Bravo, David Schultz, Herb Abrams and Owen Hart.

Where can I watch Dark Side of the Ring?

All of season one is available to watch on All 4. Lucky US viewers can watch the second season (which launched Stateside in March 2020) via the Vice TV website. Unfortunately UK viewers will have to wait for news on how we can watch this second batch of episodes.

Dark Side of the Ringer season 2 trailer

The trailer below from Vice TV gives a flavour of what to expect from season two…

To find out what else is on TV check out our TV Guide.

dark_side_of_the_ring
