Eurovision Song Contest to return to Rotterdam in 2021

Rotterdam has been confirmed as host city for the 65th Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

Advertisement

The Dutch City was due to host this year’s contest before the event was cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement that Rotterdam would get another shot at hosting Eurovision was made last night (16th May) during Europe Shine a Light, a special live show that replaced the Eurovision Grand Final.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

“It’s vitally important that the Eurovision Song Contest returns next year, and we’re pleased to have the necessary commitment from our Members in the Netherlands to bring this much-loved show back to audiences across the world,” said Martin Österdahl, the Eurovision Song Contest’s new Executive Supervisor.

“I firmly believe that all of us involved in the Eurovision Song Contest will stand united through challenges and change to bring the Contest back stronger than ever, ensuring its longevity for decades to come.”

Though the plan is for the Eurovision Song Contest to go ahead in 2021, developments surrounding COVID-19 and evolving social distancing guidelines are expected to impact planning and potentially the final form the event will take.

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) has therefore announced that it will “work with its Dutch Members and the City of Rotterdam to ensure the continuity of the event in a number of different scenarios”.

“Our team is proud and excited to look forward with renewed energy to organise a fantastic Eurovision Song Contest in 2021,” said Sietse Bakker, executive producer of the event. “Yes, with a sense of realism that fits with the times we live in, but also with ambition and creativity. We are looking forward to working with the entire Eurovision family to make it happen.”

18 of the artists planned to perform in 2020 have confirmed that they will represent their country again in 2021, though it’s unclear if UK entry James Newman will be back.

“The EBU, which is the Eurovision committee, said that local broadcasters can re-enter their acts so I could go back next year as long as it’s with a different song, but nothing has been decided yet,” Newman told RadioTimes.com. “It’s up to the BBC, my fate lies in their hands.”

The Eurovision Song Contest 2021 will take place in Rotterdam at the Ahoy Arena.

Advertisement

Check out what else is on with our TV Guide