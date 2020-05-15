Accessibility Links

Who’s on Later… with Jools Holland this series?

Here's everything you need to know about this stay-at-home season's celeb guests.

Credit: BBC

Jools Holland returns to BBC Two tonight with his long-running musical chat show Later… with Jools Holland – although due to coronavirus, the series will be looking a bit different this year.

For the first time in the show’s 28 years, Later…with Jools Holland will be filmed at his South London home, with guests dropping by via video link for a remote performance.

Here’s everything we know about the series 54’s celeb line-up…

Christine and the Queens

Friday 15th May

French pop musician Christine and the Queens will be joining Jools from her Parisian home, where she has been entertaining fans with various lockdown performances, including debuting music from her latest single ‘La Vita Nuova’.

The pair will chat about her “musical journey, loves and influences”, including her favourite TV performance of all time.

The 31-year-old, real name Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier, rose to prominence with her second album, Chris, and her indie pop hit Girlfriend.

Laura Marling

Friday 15th May

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Laura Marling performs on stage at Barclaycard Presents British Summer Time Hyde Park at Hyde Park on July 12, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Gus Stewart/Redferns)
Credit: Getty Images

Singer-songwriter Laura Marling will also appear on tonight’s show to perform a song from her album ‘Song For Our Daughter’, which she released earlier in light of COVID-19.

Folk musician Marling has been nominated for five Brit Awards, winning one in 2011.

Dizzee Rascal

Friday 22nd May

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Dizzee Rascal performs on stage during day 2 of Fusion Festival 2019 on August 31, 2019 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)
Credit: Getty Images

Grime artist Dizzee Rascal drops by Later remotely from his studio to chat about his forthcoming album, his musical career and some of his favourite artists. “His choices reflect the diverse array of genres, from indie to grim and jazz, that he not only loves, but have influenced his music,” BBC Two teases.

The rap artist rose to fame with his 2003 debut album, Boy in da Corner, and has since achieved number one hits Dance wiv Me, Bonkers and Holiday.

Hugh Laurie

Friday 29th May

Credit: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images

Golden Globe-winning actor and musician Hugh Laurie is the show’s celeb guest this week, joining Jools via webcam. Best known as half of Fry and Laurie, the accomplished pianist and guitarist discusses his love of the blues and reflects on the music that influenced his two records – Let Them Talk and Didn’t It Rain.

Laurie established himself as a comedic heavyweight in Blackadder and A Bit of Fry and Laurie, before taking up dramatic roles in House, The Night Manager and various films later in his career.

Jacob Collier

Friday 29th May

Credit: Getty Images
Credit: Getty Images

Multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier makes his Later debut this week from his north London home. The four-time Grammy winner, who found fame after posting his performances on the internet, will be singing on the show.

The British musician was signed to Quincy Jones’ management company in 2014 after his covers of popular songs went viral on YouTube. He has since released three studio albums – In My Room, Djesse Vol. 1 and Djesse Vol. 2.

We’ll keep you updated as more guests are announced…

Tags

