Who’s on Later… with Jools Holland this series?

Jools Holland returns to BBC Two tonight with his long-running musical chat show Later… with Jools Holland – although due to coronavirus, the series will be looking a bit different this year.

For the first time in the show’s 28 years, Later…with Jools Holland will be filmed at his South London home, with guests dropping by via video link for a remote performance.

Here’s everything we know about the series 54’s celeb line-up…

Christine and the Queens

Friday 15th May

"If I'm brutally honest with you, this is my favourite performance ever done on TV by any artist…" High praise from @QueensChristine but can you guess who she's talking about? ???? Tune in TONIGHT @BBCTWO at 10pm to find out! #LaterJools pic.twitter.com/1zPV5Nmn1b — Later…with Jools Holland on BBC Two (@BBCLater) May 15, 2020

French pop musician Christine and the Queens will be joining Jools from her Parisian home, where she has been entertaining fans with various lockdown performances, including debuting music from her latest single ‘La Vita Nuova’.

The pair will chat about her “musical journey, loves and influences”, including her favourite TV performance of all time.

The 31-year-old, real name Héloïse Adelaïde Letissier, rose to prominence with her second album, Chris, and her indie pop hit Girlfriend.

Laura Marling

Friday 15th May

Singer-songwriter Laura Marling will also appear on tonight’s show to perform a song from her album ‘Song For Our Daughter’, which she released earlier in light of COVID-19.

Folk musician Marling has been nominated for five Brit Awards, winning one in 2011.

Dizzee Rascal

Friday 22nd May

Grime artist Dizzee Rascal drops by Later remotely from his studio to chat about his forthcoming album, his musical career and some of his favourite artists. “His choices reflect the diverse array of genres, from indie to grim and jazz, that he not only loves, but have influenced his music,” BBC Two teases.

The rap artist rose to fame with his 2003 debut album, Boy in da Corner, and has since achieved number one hits Dance wiv Me, Bonkers and Holiday.

Hugh Laurie

Friday 29th May

Golden Globe-winning actor and musician Hugh Laurie is the show’s celeb guest this week, joining Jools via webcam. Best known as half of Fry and Laurie, the accomplished pianist and guitarist discusses his love of the blues and reflects on the music that influenced his two records – Let Them Talk and Didn’t It Rain.

Laurie established himself as a comedic heavyweight in Blackadder and A Bit of Fry and Laurie, before taking up dramatic roles in House, The Night Manager and various films later in his career.

Jacob Collier

Friday 29th May

Multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier makes his Later debut this week from his north London home. The four-time Grammy winner, who found fame after posting his performances on the internet, will be singing on the show.

The British musician was signed to Quincy Jones’ management company in 2014 after his covers of popular songs went viral on YouTube. He has since released three studio albums – In My Room, Djesse Vol. 1 and Djesse Vol. 2.

