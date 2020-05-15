Who is competing in the Great British Menu final tonight? When is it on TV?

The Great British Menu has been celebrating victories all week, as chefs were selected to cook each of the courses at tonight’s banquet.

Advertisement

After battling through regional heats, each of the finalists competed to cook the perfect starter, main, fish and dessert courses, hoping to serve at least one plate at the grand finale.

Tonight at 8pm on BBC2, five chefs have the honour of preparing food for the special dinner, celebrating children’s literacy, and will serve their imaginative, story-themed delights with pride.

But who will gain the ultimate accolade of being named Champion of Champions?

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

Alex Greene

Alex is a competitive man – he didn’t get as far as he wanted in last year’s show, so he came back with renewed determination and won two rounds! He will be cooking the starter entitled ‘The Potato, the Onion, The Cheese and the Wardrobe’ and the dessert, ‘The Incredible, Edible Book’.

Born in Dundrum, Northern Ireland, Alex grew up on a farm before working in celebrated Irish restaurants. Eventually he came to London to work with Gordon Ramsay at Claridge’s. Other career highlights include working in New Zealand. and becoming head chef at the one Michelin starred Deane’s EIPIC in Belfast. He loves ‘classic cooking with a modern twist.’

Niall Keating

Niall is preparing the fish course, called ‘Witches of the Northern Lights’. The dish is inspired by the works of author Philip Pullman, and involves black tortellini in the shape of a witch’s hat with a small cauldron of dashi broth.

Hailing from Stoke on Trent, Niall has worked all over the world, at fine restaurants in San Francisco and Copenhagen. Niall also won the Michelin 2018 European Young Chef of the Year Award. His cooking is influenced by his travels and he enjoys featuring Asian influences.

Tom Barnes

Tom’s contribution to the banquet will be the main course, his ‘Beatrix Potter’s Herdwick lamb’.

Born in Cumbria, Tom has been working as a chef since the age of 15 and won the Roux Scholarship in 2014. He has worked in Michelin starred restaurants including L’Enclume (2*) in the Lake District and Geranium (3*) in Copenhagen, and is now Executive Chef for Simon Rogan of his North/West restaurants. His culinary style is ‘contemporary and inventive.’

Kerth Gumbs

After finishing as a runner-up, Kerth will be cooking the ‘pre-pudding pudding course’ at tonight’s banquet. We have no idea what that is either, but we feel very strongly that more puddings can only be an excellent thing.

Kerth grew up in the Caribbean and was inspired by him mum. He has been working in London for some time and has been Head Chef of acclaimed restaurant Ormer Mayfair for 3 years. He has also worked with Joel Robuchon at L’Atelier De Joel Robuchon (2*). His cooking is ‘vibrant, colourful and fun.’

Ruth Hansom

Another runner-up of this year’s contest, Ruth is responsible for the amuse bouche at the banquet – posh canapes basically.

Ruth is from Darlington and at 24 she has already achieved amazing things. She became the first woman to win the Young Chef of the Year Award in 2017 and worked at The Ritz for five years, rising to chef de partie. She is now Head Chef at Pomona’s in London, and her style is ‘Modern British underpinned by a classical French training’.

Advertisement

The Great British Menu concludes tonight at 8pm on BBC Two. To see what else is on this evening, check out our TV Guide.