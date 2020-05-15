When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Introduced to update the public on the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government has provided daily coronavirus briefings since mid-March.

Often flanked by scientific experts such as Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty, members of the cabinet – including Prime Minister Boris Johnson – offer updates on the crisis before answering questions from both the public and journalists via video link.

This week, these briefings have been brought forward, prompting the BBC to make changes in their schedule.

All the information about today’s update, including how to watch it, can be found below.

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

This week, the briefing will be taking place at the slightly earlier time of 4:30pm.

This weekend, coronavirus briefings will air at 3:50pm on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons. Saturday’s Escape to the Country and Sunday’s Money for Nothing will no longer be shown.

On Sunday 10th May, Johnson addressed the nation about the country’s lockdown and unveiled a new COVID-19 alert system.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Downing Street’s address to the nation this afternoon will be broadcast on BBC One.

The usual daily briefings are broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel, while the BBC has also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that features the daily briefing.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It’s not yet clear, but a minister is normally joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance.

Ministers that have led the briefing in the past include Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, Health Secretary Matt Hancock, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps and Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson often leads the briefings after recovering from COVID-19 last month. However, he can be replaced by other relevant ministers.

The Prime Minister returned during the week 27th April-1st May. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had deputised in his absence.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital, and discharged on Sunday 12th April. He returned to work on 27th April.

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.