Period drama Vienna Blood, which sees a young English doctor form an unlikely bond with a detective, is making a return to BBC Two over the next few weeks.

Broadcasters have been left with holes in their schedules due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and social distancing rules forcing TV production to come to an abrupt halt, and so Vienna Blood is not the only drama to have returned in recent weeks – and most likely won’t be the last.

Check out our guide to the show below…

Is Vienna Blood a repeat on BBC Two?

It is indeed – the three-episode series originally hit our screens last year, airing on BBC Two from late November to early December.

This time round it’s taking up the Wednesday evening slot on BBC Two – with each 90-minute episode airing from 9pm. The first episode was shown on Wednesday 13th May, with the remaining two being broadcast on Wednesday 20th May and Wednesday 27th May respectively.

What is Vienna Blood about?

The series is based on on the Liebermann novels by Frank Tallis focuses on Dr Max Liebermann, a young English doctor and disciple of Sigmund Freud, who forms a working relationship with a taciturn detective named Oskar Rheinhardt.

Together the pair aim to solve a number of unusual and often very disturbing cases, with Liebermann providing psychological insights into the subjects’ motives using knowledge gained from his time studying under Freud.

The series has been compared to Sherlock – and indeed writer Steve Thompson had previously worked on the hit Benedict Cumberbatch drama, penning series one episode The Blind Banker, series two finale The Reichenbach Fall and series three episode The Sign of Three alongside Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss.

Vienna Blood cast: Who appears in the series?

The two principal characters, Max and Oskar, are played by Matthew Beard (And When Did You Last See Your Father?, Avenue 5) and Juergen Maurer (Anatomy of Evil, Perfume) respectively.

They’re joined by a supporting cast including Luise von Finckh (Longing for a Kiss) as Max’s fiance Clara, Jessica De Gouw (The Crown) as English scientist Amelia Lydgate and Conleth Hill – well known to audiences as Varys on Game of Thrones – as Max’s father Mendel.

Where was Vienna Blood filmed?

The series was filmed on location in the Austrian capital of Vienna – with the city providing a stunning backdrop to Max and Oskar’s detective work.

Vienna Blood season 2: Will the series return?

There’s been no word of a the series being renewed at this stage but a second season isn’t impossible, especially if the show manages to pull in viewers during its second airing.

There’s certainly still more source material available if a second run is commissioned – each episode in the first series is based on one of Tallis’ novels, but there are still a further three yet to be adapted.