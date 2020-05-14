Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. TV
  4. Join the Radio Times Big TV Quiz with special celebrity guests!

Join the Radio Times Big TV Quiz with special celebrity guests!

Saturday Night's alright for quizzing

big tv quiz

If you like quizzing and you’re obsessed with all things television, we’ve got a treat for you.

Advertisement

Our TV and sport experts are on hand to deliver you the Radio Times Big TV Quiz which will stream on our Facebook and Twitter pages from 7pm on Saturday 16th May.

You’ll meet our expert editors coming to you from some very famous locations and they’ll have some tough trivia to test your knowledge.

And if that’s not enough, we’ve got some very special celebrity guests with some questions based on characters they’ve played or shows they’ve been in.

Keep your eyes peeled to our social media accounts for tantalising teasers on who will pop up, but we can reveal there’s some famous faces from across the world of drama, comedy, soaps, sport and there will even be a surprise appearance from a Time Lord…

All you need to do is grab your teams, grab your snacks, and press play when it hits 7pm and we’ll guide you through our exciting quiz.

Advertisement

Good luck! Make sure to tweet your scores and your pictures from the night to us using #RadioTimesBigTVQuiz.

Tags

Spring_Brandsite_1200x800_RTBGv2
12 issues delivered to your home
Buy now

You might like

The Crown Olivia Colman and Claire Foy

20 The Crown questions and answers for your home pub quiz

Conchita Wurst representing Austria performs the song

26 Eurovision quiz questions and answers for your virtual pub quiz

Leonard Nimoy as Mr Spock in the Star Trek TV series (Getty)

20 Sci-Fi and Fantasy questions for your home pub quiz

EastEnders quiz

20 EastEnders questions for your home pub quiz