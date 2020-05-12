Brendan Cole “devastated” by Celebrity SAS exit as he opens up on “infuriating” part of show

Brendan Cole was famous for being outspoken on Strictly Come Dancing.

So it was always going to be a big ask, coping with the testing conditions of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins and staying calm.

Since being eliminated from the show he has admitted he found it tough to resist answering back.

“In this environment you know you’re going to get shouted at, so you accept it and don’t react,” says Cole. “I think mentally you had to stay in that zone, but the hardest part to take was being yelled at when someone else hadn’t done what they were supposed to, that was tough. I can handle be screamed at if it’s something I’ve done wrong, but when it’s someone else’s fault, that’s a tough pill to swallow.”

For professional dancer Cole, the greatest frustration came when he wasn’t allowed to explain his physical limitations to Ant Middleton and the SAS staff. “I ripped my arm muscles in one challenge that I really excelled at,” he explains. “The next day we had to do another challenge where we had to pull ourselves onto things and I simply couldn’t do it because my muscles weren’t there to be used. I should have blitzed it, but I couldn’t physically do it.

“When I was getting yelled at I wanted to explain the reason behind it but of course they don’t care, they don’t want excuses because there are none in SAS territory. There are no second chances, so I got very frustrated not being able to say, ‘Yes, I know I’m rubbish today but this is why’. It’s infuriating but that’s life!”

Despite gruelling experiences, Cole was still gutted to leave the show before the end. “I was devastated and it took me a good amount of time to get over,” he admits. “A lot of people walked because they couldn’t take it but I wasn’t even close to that stage, so for them to ask for my number and cull me was tough. It wasn’t easy to take, but that’s showbiz!”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins continues Monday nights at 9pm on C4. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.