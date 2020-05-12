BBC cancels Antiques Road Trip all week for new daily coronavirus briefing time

BBC One has dropped Antiques Road Trip from the schedule this week in order to make way for Boris Johnson’s daily coronavirus briefing.

Advertisement

From today until Friday, the coronavirus daily update will air at 4.30pm, followed by BBC News at 6pm.

The schedule change has also moved Pointless to BBC Two’s 5.15pm slot.

Charlie Dimmock’s Garden Rescue will continue to air at 3.45pm on weekdays as previously planned.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

The schedule change follows Boris Johnson’s televised message on Sunday, which announced the government’s plan for easing lockdown restrictions and the introduction of a COVID-19 numbered alert system.

Sunday’s conference also informed the public that those who cannot work from home can now go to work but should avoid public transport, and from Wednesday onwards, people can exercise outdoors for an unlimited amount of time.

The BBC has not yet announced whether Antiques Road Trip, which has aired weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One since 2013, will be moved to a different time slot or channel.

The series, narrated by auctioneer and presenter Tim Wonnacott, pits two antiques experts against each other as they buy antiques with a budget of £200 with a view to auctioning them to make a profit.

Advertisement

The daily coronavirus update will air at on weekdays at 4.30pm on BBC One.