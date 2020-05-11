The One Show moved to BBC Two to make way for today’s prime-time coronavirus briefing

The One Show is moving from its usual spot tonight to make way for a BBC News Special featuring a news conference by the Prime Minister on the latest coronavirus guidance.

Tonight’s episode will instead be broadcast on BBC Two replacing Dig WW2 with Dan Snow on the schedules.

The press conference follows Johnson’s statement to the House of Commons earlier today, in which the Prime Minister outlined the government’s new COVID-19 Alert system and provided guidance regarding measures to ease the lockdown.

Beyond the move for The One Show, there are a few other changes to this evening’s schedule as a knock-on effect of the change.

EastEnders will air as previously billed at 8pm, following the conclusion of the BBC News Special, and the schedule will continue as originally outlined until 10:50pm.

At that time the Panorama coronavirus schedule originally billed for 7:30pm will air, with the remainder of the night’s programmes airing slightly later than previously planned.

The BBC News Special is the second today, following an earlier programme to provide coverage of the Prime Minister’s Commons address – with Escape to the Country, Garden Rescue and Antiques Road Trip having been dropped from the schedule.

This is far from the first time since the lockdown began that BBC One has made a last-minute change to the schedule to allow for a special news programme, as the broadcaster looks to ensure the nation is kept up to date with the latest developments.

