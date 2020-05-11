When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet are now giving daily government briefings offering the latest guidance to the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including updates about the lockdown.

The Prime Minister is going to be taking part in a live, prime-time press conference tonight following a change to the BBC One schedule.

Here’s how you can watch today’s update.

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

Tonight (Monday 11th May) the briefing will be taking place at the slightly later time of 7pm, following The Prime Minister’s statement to the House of Commons earlier in the day.

This follows Boris Johnson’s address to the nation about the country’s lockdown yesterday and the unveiling of a new COVID-19 alert system.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Downing Street’s address to the nation this afternoon will be broadcast on BBC One.

The usual daily briefings are broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel, while the BBC has also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that features the daily briefing.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It’s not yet clear, but Johnson (and Raab in his absence) is normally joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, in addition to members of his cabinet, such as chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson did not led the briefings since he went into hospital on 5th April, but he returned during the week 27th April-1st May. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital, and discharged on Sunday 12th April.