Who’s on Pointless Celebrities this week?

BBC One’s Pointless Celebrities has been keeping us entertained every Saturday during lockdown, with its star-studded contestants taking on the general knowledge quiz.

Presented by Alexander Armstrong and Richard Osman, pairs of celebs try to come up with an answer that the general public didn’t think of for the chance to win £2,500 for a charity of their choice.

We’ve seen the likes of drag queen Baga Chipz, John Shuttleworth, Andy Crane and Denise Pearson compete so far, but which famous faces are appearing on this weeks’ family themed-episode (9th May)?

Andi Oliver and Miquita Oliver

Chef Andi Oliver is taking on the Pointless challenge with her presenter daughter Miquita.

Andi is best known as a judge on The Great British Menu and a co-host of the Food Network’s The Big Eat, while Miquita has hosted shows on BBC Radio 1, 4Music and BBC Three.

Gareth Malone and Jamie Malone

Choirmaster and broadcaster Gareth Malone OBE is appearing on this week’s episode with his father James Malone.

The nation’s favourite choir leader, Gareth has presented various choral documentaries and competitions, Gareth’s Invictus Choir, The Naked Choir with Gareth Malone and The Choir: New Military Wives. His father was formerly a bank manager.

Kate Robbins and Molly Robbins

Singer-songwriter-comedian Kate Robbins is teaming up with her cake-artist niece Molly to compete on Pointless Celebrities this Saturday.

Kate rose to fame with her hit song More Than in Love in the 80’s, while appearing on soap Crossroads and later lent her voice to satirical show Spitting Image. Her niece Molly, the daughter of presenter Ted Robbins, is a cake artist and has appeared on Channel 4’s Extreme Cake Makers.

Claire Richards and Reece Hill

Steps’s singer Claire Richards it taking part this Saturday with her husband Reece Hill.

Claire is best known one-fifth of British pop group Steps, which she left in 2001. Since then, she has appeared as a panelist on Loose Women and the eleventh series of Celebrity Big Brother. She married her husband Reece in 2008 and the couple now have two children.

Pointless Celebrities airs Saturday 9th May on BBC One at 6.10pm.