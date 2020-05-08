When is the daily coronavirus briefing? How to watch on TV and online

Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet are now giving daily government briefings offering the latest guidance to the public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, including updates about the lockdown.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister is scheduled to return to leading the daily briefings following his recent stint in hospital on account of having contracted coronavirus. Secretary Dominic Raab was deputising in his absence.

Here’s how you can watch today’s update.

What time is today’s coronavirus briefing?

This week (4th-10th May), the coronavirus daily briefing is scheduled to take place around 5pm every day according to a BBC scheduling change.

Boris Johnson is also due to address the nation about the country’s lockdown as ‘an update from the Prime Minister on the coronavirus epidemic’, which will air at 7pm on BBC One on Sunday 10th May and last approximately 10-minutes. The announcement will be followed by a BBC News special.

Where can I watch the coronavirus briefing?

Downing Street’s address to the nation this afternoon will be broadcast on BBC One.

The usual daily briefings are broadcast live on the BBC News 24 channel, while the BBC has also scheduled a special coronavirus BBC News programme each day that features the daily briefing.

What will be included in today’s briefing?

It’s not yet clear, but Johnson (and Raab in his absence) is normally joined by Chief Medical Officer Professor Chris Whitty and Chief Scientific Officer Sir Patrick Vallance, in addition to members of his cabinet, such as chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Will Boris Johnson be at the coronavirus briefing?

Johnson did not led the briefings since he went into hospital on 5th April, but he returned during the week 27th April-1st May. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab deputised in his absence.

Does Boris Johnson have coronavirus?

Johnson announced he had tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday 27th March via a video on his Twitter account.

Advertisement

Nine days later he was admitted into hospital, and discharged on Sunday 12th April.