Doctor Who’s new Girl in the Fireplace sequel reveals surprise fate of key character

Reinette has risen again! After the worldwide fan re-watch of Doctor Who’s The Girl in the Fireplace, Sophie Myles’ Madame de Pompadour has returned in a sequel special story.

And it contains quite the twist. Penned by former showrunner Steven Moffat, the new story reveals that (SPOILERS MATERIALISING) the French aristocrat actually lived beyond the events depicted in the David Tennant-era episode. Well, in a very Black Mirror way, at least.

While the human Reinette died from illness in The Girl in The Fireplace, the new story (simply titled Pompadour) reveals that a conscious version of the character remained in a computer aboard the SS Madame de Pompadour.

Narrated by Myles, the new short features clips from the original episode and sees Pompadour worrying a “catalogue of thoughts and memories” could have been digitally stored by the ship’s clockwork robots. But it turns out – you guessed it – this very thought has been computer-generated.

The Girl in The Fireplace, also penned by Moffat, starred Tennant as The Doctor, alongside companions Rose Tyler (played by Billie Piper) and Mickey Smith (Noel Clarke). Inspired by Audrey Niffenegger’s novel The Time-Traveler’s Wife, the episode saw the trio materialise on a derelict spaceship containing portals into 18th century France.

It’s through these gateways The Doctor visited – and fell in love with – Madame de Pompadour.

The Pompadour sequel is the latest of new Who content to emerge in the coronavirus crisis. Not only has Jodie Whittaker appeared as The Doctor to offer lockdown advice, but Russell T Davies has also released several new tales, including Rose sequel Revenge of the Nestene and a story featuring Sarah Jane Smith, the classic Doctor Who companion originally played by the late Elisabeth Sladen.

